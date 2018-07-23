GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Here's Why South Asia's Youngest Minister is the Millennial Everyone's Following

South-Asia's youngest minister may just the fresh change in politics we all need.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2018, 6:05 PM IST
Here's Why South Asia's Youngest Minister is the Millennial Everyone's Following
How young do you think the world's youngest person running for elections is?

Malaysia's youngest minister, Syed Saddiq is a millennial. At just 25, he has become South Asia's youngest minister.

On July 2nd, when Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad completed his cabinet, he appointed Saddiq as youth and sports minister, making him the youngest ever to be appointed to the cabinet.

And while Saddiq is representing issues Malaysia's youth faces, he is also your regular young kid who turned down an Oxford scholarship to join politics.

His social media accounts are a mix of political, and personal, which the audience relates to - and that explains why he has 1.2 million followers on his Instagram.

Pablo is more interested in my hair than the camera 😂

A post shared by Syed Saddiq (@syedsaddiq) on








May the fourth be with you! Join the resistance. #KitaMestiMenang

A post shared by Syed Saddiq (@syedsaddiq) on



pitching in for carik jodoh more than trying to get votes 😂 #JodohOverVotes

A post shared by Syed Saddiq (@syedsaddiq) on



The leader is a mix of fun and functional - and that is what makes him so popular.




South-Asia's youngest minister may just the fresh change in politics we all need.



