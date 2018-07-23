English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Here's Why South Asia's Youngest Minister is the Millennial Everyone's Following
South-Asia's youngest minister may just the fresh change in politics we all need.
South-Asia's youngest minister may just the fresh change in politics we all need.
How young do you think the world's youngest person running for elections is?
Malaysia's youngest minister, Syed Saddiq is a millennial. At just 25, he has become South Asia's youngest minister.
On July 2nd, when Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad completed his cabinet, he appointed Saddiq as youth and sports minister, making him the youngest ever to be appointed to the cabinet.
And while Saddiq is representing issues Malaysia's youth faces, he is also your regular young kid who turned down an Oxford scholarship to join politics.
His social media accounts are a mix of political, and personal, which the audience relates to - and that explains why he has 1.2 million followers on his Instagram.
The leader is a mix of fun and functional - and that is what makes him so popular.
South-Asia's youngest minister may just the fresh change in politics we all need.
Also Watch
Malaysia's youngest minister, Syed Saddiq is a millennial. At just 25, he has become South Asia's youngest minister.
On July 2nd, when Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad completed his cabinet, he appointed Saddiq as youth and sports minister, making him the youngest ever to be appointed to the cabinet.
And while Saddiq is representing issues Malaysia's youth faces, he is also your regular young kid who turned down an Oxford scholarship to join politics.
His social media accounts are a mix of political, and personal, which the audience relates to - and that explains why he has 1.2 million followers on his Instagram.
GRADUAN Career Fair 2018. . Unemployment rate among youth in Malaysia is at all-time high. . Dalam usaha untuk memperkasakan belia di Malaysia, lebih banyak peluang pekerjaan dengan gaji yang setimpal perlu diberikan kepada golongan belia. . Kementerian Belia & Sukan akan mencari jalan bersama-sama kementerian lain serta berganding bahu dengan agensi dan sektor korporat untuk membuka peluang pekerjaan yang lebih banyak kepada anak muda. . #YouthPower
The leader is a mix of fun and functional - and that is what makes him so popular.
Yes, yes & YES!— Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) July 21, 2018
Let’s make Malaysia a debating nation.#CriticalThinking#YouthPower https://t.co/8ibk44M53f
South-Asia's youngest minister may just the fresh change in politics we all need.
Was seated on stage but noticed that i was seated in front of the Croatian Ambassador....and am wearing a French jersey.— Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) July 15, 2018
So yeahhh, “kicked” myself off stage 😅✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4LOYgOS7dq
Also Watch
-
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Commonly Confused Emojis on World Emoji Day
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Friday 13 July , 2018 Order Food On The Go With The New App
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- At 16, Lakshya Sen is on Course to be the Next Big Thing in Indian Badminton
- The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos
- Deepika Padukone Shows How to Sport Stripes in the Most Fashionable Way; See Pics
- Apple Still Expected to Become First Trillion-Dollar Company, But Amazon Makes it a Two Horse Race
- Rishi Kapoor Breaks Silence on Ranbir-Alia's Rumoured Romance & This is What He Has to Say
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...