Here's Why South Asia's Youngest Minister is the Millennial Everyone's Following

Was seated on stage but noticed that i was seated in front of the Croatian Ambassador....and am wearing a French jersey.



So yeahhh, “kicked” myself off stage 😅✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/4LOYgOS7dq — Syed Saddiq (@SyedSaddiq) July 15, 2018

How young do you think the world's youngest person running for elections is?Malaysia's youngest minister, Syed Saddiq is a millennial. At just 25, he has become South Asia's youngest minister.On July 2nd, when Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad completed his cabinet, he appointed Saddiq as youth and sports minister, making him the youngest ever to be appointed to the cabinet.And while Saddiq is representing issues Malaysia's youth faces, he is also your regular young kid who turned down an Oxford scholarship to join politics.His social media accounts are a mix of political, and personal, which the audience relates to - and that explains why he has 1.2 million followers on his Instagram.The leader is a mix of fun and functional - and that is what makes him so popular.South-Asia's youngest minister may just the fresh change in politics we all need.