Here's Why Sushma Swaraj Retweeted a Congress Poll About Her 'Biggest Failure' as Foreign Minister

On Monday, Congress, in a poll, asked people to assess Swaraj's "biggest failure" as a Foreign Minister in handling the case of 39 missing Indians killed in Iraq.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:March 27, 2018, 2:18 PM IST
File photo of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI)
On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj retweeted a poll run by Congress' official handle that asked people to assess Swaraj's "biggest failure" as a Foreign Minister in handling the case of 39 missing Indians killed in Iraq.

The poll which the Congress party posted on Twitter yesterday at 10:49 am, asked:

"Do you think the death of 39 Indians in Iraq is Sushma Swaraj’s biggest failure as Foreign Minister? Yes or No"

The tweet went viral with around 3300 retweets and close to 34,000 people voted with 76 percent voting for "No".




Replying to the poll, several people called it Congress' self-goal.
















With a clear "victory" on her hands, Swaraj later retweeted Congress' poll.

While Congress party's social media head Divya Spandana blamed the "bots".




Earlier last week, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had cited protocol to explain why she had informed the Parliament about the deaths of 39 Indians in Mosul, Iraq, before letting their families know.

“Some kin of the victims have questioned as to why they were not told about the deaths before the Parliament. It is parliamentary procedure to first inform the House, so it was my duty,” she said during a press conference.

Her response came after she came under attack from the opposition parties for showing “insensitivity” to the families of the victims. The Congress and the Left had also questioned the three-year delay in declaring their deaths and created an uproar in the House.

Swaraj further said that the Congress was indulging in “cheap politics” by disrupting proceedings in the Lok Sabha when she was to make a statement on the deaths of 39 Indians in Iraq.

“Congress must explain why it disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha when I was to give details on the deaths of 39 people in Iraq,” Swaraj told reporters.

Last year, Congress' poll about Nehru had left Twitter baffled. After getting trolled over the poll, the party deleted it and reframed the question only to get trolled yet again.




It asked: "In the absence of motorable roads in Bhutan in 1958, PM Nehru rode on an animal to visit the country. What animal was it?"

The party included the option of "donkey" again and the troll chose to select it. Again. Yes. This time, getting a 76% out of 45,960 votes.



