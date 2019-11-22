Take the pledge to vote

Here's Why This Adult German Shepherd Still Retains His Puppy-Like Features

Turns out Ranger has pituitary dwarfism, which means he has retained his puppy-like features despite reaching adulthood.

Trending Desk

November 22, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Here's Why This Adult German Shepherd Still Retains His Puppy-Like Features
Remember JM Barrie's Peter Pan, the boy who could never grow up? Turns out there is a dog stuck in the same time warp as well. A two-year-old purebred German Shepherd from Phoenix, Arizona too has the Peter-Pan condition — having never grown out of his puppy-hood.

Turns out Ranger has pituitary dwarfism, which means he has retained his puppy-like features despite reaching adulthood.

According to a story in Daily Mail, Ranger was diagnosed with the rare condition, after he contracted a parasite called Giardia.

However, even after he recovered from the infection, his owners saw that Roger was not growing like the breed should, the report revealed, adding that the owners then took him to the vet, who diagnosed that the pup may have the dwarfism mutation.

The dog has had to deal with several health issues including having flaky skin and shedding a lot of fur due to hypothyroidism, which is a side effect of his dwarfism, the report revealed.

However, thanks to a lot of help from his owners and online followers, Ranger the GSD has made a full recovery, snippets of which can be seen on his Instagram page

Ranger's guardian Shelby Mayo told Daily Mail that when they brought the pup home, he was smaller than his littermates, a fact they attributed to him having Coccidia. However, despite full treatment and recovery, Ranger contracted Giardia and a neck infection.

The owners were able to give a full recovery to Ranger, but Ranger never grew bigger. Once the owners were sure that the pint-sized GSD would not grow much, they had him neutered, but it had major effects on him. The dog started losing weight, fur and developed flaky skins.

A kind-hearted followers who had a dog with similar condition, advised them to get Ranger checked for hypothyroidism, and on diagnosis, it rang true.

Since then Ranger has been treated and is leading a happy doggo life with his sisters Hazel and Jessie, the report revealed.

