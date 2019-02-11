Here's Why This Photo of a Man Posing With a Bouquet of Flowers is Going Viral on Twitter

first day feels pic.twitter.com/ZjRydssTlY — Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) October 24, 2018

I FOUND OUT THESE FLOWERS WERE MISPLACED ON MY DESK AND SUPPOSED TO BE FOR SOMEONE GOING ON MATERNITY LEAVE BECAUSE THEY DONT GIVE FLOWERS TO NEW HIRES BUT THEY SAW ME TAKING PICS WITH THEM AND FELT TOO BAD TO TAKE THEM AWAY IM CAAAACKLING https://t.co/oItQv3MOvS — Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) February 9, 2019

Update: I found out that the flowers were actually for a different co-worker for an entirely different reason and not the one who went on maternity leave ‍♂️‍♂️ https://t.co/6ENeOxTzrH — Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) February 10, 2019

What must life be like having so much confidence you staged a photo shoot on your first day at a new job? — Anna ❄️ (@TheAnnatations) February 9, 2019

This will be your legacy in the company now... you will have to buy a bouquet for every new hire — Fangirl Trash (@FanTrash_Tweets) February 9, 2019

You look so proud I see why they couldn’t tell you — tr♥️ciiii LOVES U (@Ibtbanksy) February 9, 2019

New joiners at our company get a water bottle! Judging from your smile & the joy these flowers gave you, HR should make giving flowers their policy. — Veena Jagger (@VeeSparkle15) February 9, 2019

But you are so adorable with them I wouldn’t be able to either Jon ❤️ https://t.co/00jNfOrBw1 — Angelia Trinidad (@AngeliaTrinidad) February 9, 2019

IMG! Please all the flower shops send random bouquets to Jon! — Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) February 9, 2019

Lmaooooooo. Your new co workers looking at you take pics like pic.twitter.com/7eIrerWxV7 — Auston Kapeliela B. (@aka_aus) February 10, 2019

Meanwhile every #valentinesday ....when you know the flowers at the concierge desk aren't for you.. pic.twitter.com/NLhbyX0wls — Feel it Tweet it!❤✋ (@LiZaisatweetie) February 10, 2019

Flower goals — California Matthew (@EmeryvilleMatty) February 9, 2019

