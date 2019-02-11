Here's Why This Photo of a Man Posing With a Bouquet of Flowers is Going Viral on Twitter
His co-workers did not have the heart to tell Jon Qui Qui that the flowers were not his when he started doing a photoshoot with them at work on his first day.
His co-workers did not have the heart to tell Jon Qui Qui that the flowers were not his when he started doing a photoshoot with them at work on his first day.
first day feels pic.twitter.com/ZjRydssTlY— Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) October 24, 2018
The well-taken, well-lit image instantly became a social media favourite with many asking Qui Qui, who works in an ad agency according to his Twitter bio, to try his hand in modelling.
However, the high point of the story came this Sunday, four months from Qui's first day at work. The ad agency worker realised after four months that the bouquet had not been meant for him at all but for someone else.
Qui took to Twitter to clarify the same. "I found out that the flowers were misplaced on my desk and supposed to be for someone going on maternity leave," he wrote. He added that the company did not give flowers to new joinees but when other employees and management saw him take photos with the flowers, they did not have the heart to tell him the truth.
I FOUND OUT THESE FLOWERS WERE MISPLACED ON MY DESK AND SUPPOSED TO BE FOR SOMEONE GOING ON MATERNITY LEAVE BECAUSE THEY DONT GIVE FLOWERS TO NEW HIRES BUT THEY SAW ME TAKING PICS WITH THEM AND FELT TOO BAD TO TAKE THEM AWAY IM CAAAACKLING https://t.co/oItQv3MOvS— Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) February 9, 2019
Qui soon clarified that the flowers were not even meant for a pregnant lady but for someone else enetirely.
Update: I found out that the flowers were actually for a different co-worker for an entirely different reason and not the one who went on maternity leave ♂️♂️ https://t.co/6ENeOxTzrH— Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) February 10, 2019
The little incident went massively viral on Twitter on Sunday and many reacted to how sweet the mix-up was. The updated post has over 250,000 likes and over 50,000 retweets.
What must life be like having so much confidence you staged a photo shoot on your first day at a new job?— Anna ❄️ (@TheAnnatations) February 9, 2019
This will be your legacy in the company now... you will have to buy a bouquet for every new hire— Fangirl Trash (@FanTrash_Tweets) February 9, 2019
You look so proud I see why they couldn’t tell you— tr♥️ciiii LOVES U (@Ibtbanksy) February 9, 2019
New joiners at our company get a water bottle! Judging from your smile & the joy these flowers gave you, HR should make giving flowers their policy.— Veena Jagger (@VeeSparkle15) February 9, 2019
But you are so adorable with them I wouldn’t be able to either Jon ❤️ https://t.co/00jNfOrBw1— Angelia Trinidad (@AngeliaTrinidad) February 9, 2019
IMG! Please all the flower shops send random bouquets to Jon!— Lina de Florias (@linadeflorias) February 9, 2019
Lmaooooooo. Your new co workers looking at you take pics like pic.twitter.com/7eIrerWxV7— Auston Kapeliela B. (@aka_aus) February 10, 2019
Meanwhile every #valentinesday ....when you know the flowers at the concierge desk aren't for you.. pic.twitter.com/NLhbyX0wls— Feel it Tweet it!❤✋ (@LiZaisatweetie) February 10, 2019
Flower goals— California Matthew (@EmeryvilleMatty) February 9, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Politically Provocative 'This is America', Country Pop Crossover 'Golden Hour' Rule Grammys 2019
- Grammy Awards 2019: Crowd Erupts in Cheers As Michelle Obama Makes a Surprise Appearance
- Manchester City Hit Chelsea for Six as Sergio Aguero Grabs Hat-trick
- Dacia Duster Based Pickup Confirmed for 2019 Unveil, Different from Renault Oroch
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Apple Claims Two-Factor Authentication Feature Was Forced Upon Users
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s