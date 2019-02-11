LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2-min read

Here's Why This Photo of a Man Posing With a Bouquet of Flowers is Going Viral on Twitter

His co-workers did not have the heart to tell Jon Qui Qui that the flowers were not his when he started doing a photoshoot with them at work on his first day.

News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
When Jon Qui Qui got a new job last year, he was ecstatic on his first day tp receive a wonderful bouquet of flowers. He was so overjoyed that he posted pictures of himself posing with the flowers on Twitter.




The well-taken, well-lit image instantly became a social media favourite with many asking Qui Qui, who works in an ad agency according to his Twitter bio, to try his hand in modelling.

However, the high point of the story came this Sunday, four months from Qui's first day at work. The ad agency worker realised after four months that the bouquet had not been meant for him at all but for someone else.

Qui took to Twitter to clarify the same. "I found out that the flowers were misplaced on my desk and supposed to be for someone going on maternity leave," he wrote. He added that the company did not give flowers to new joinees but when other employees and management saw him take photos with the flowers, they did not have the heart to tell him the truth.




Qui soon clarified that the flowers were not even meant for a pregnant lady but for someone else enetirely.




The little incident went massively viral on Twitter on Sunday and many reacted to how sweet the mix-up was. The updated post has over 250,000 likes and over 50,000 retweets.






























