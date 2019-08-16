Here's Why Twitter is Tripping on Meghalaya Police's Tweet on Drug Peddlers in the State

Barely months after Assam Police, in a hilarious post, asked anyone who had 'lost' 590 kilograms of ganja (marijuana), to come forward and claim it, and Guwahati Police had asked followers where was the "The most popular place to buy ganja" in the city, Meghalaya Police has come forward with their own take on social media wit.

The social media cell of Meghalaya Police left netizens in splits after they posted a witty tweet on Shillong drug peddlers, who are fooling clients by selling them powdered fruit drinks instead of narcotics.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the Meghalaya Police department posted that the drug peddlers are actually selling 'Rasna' in all probability instead of narcotics and how they are being 'ripped' off by their 'drug peddler.'

SCAM ALERT!*clears throat* Shillong market is so dry that peddlers are fooling their clients with Rasna(!?) Powder. 😆😆If you just got 'Rasna Ripped' off by your drug peddler, you know where to report. Kudos to ANTF team! Cc: @Rasna_House pic.twitter.com/7XVZhLaOt8 — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) August 15, 2019

Needless to say, the tweet garnered a lot of attention, and people were soon commenting on the same.

Here's what they wrote:

Not only In Shillong but if any body got in this scam anywhere in India. . Do call the cops For a Rasna Drink together — Neeraj Desh Bhakat (@neerajbakshi12) August 15, 2019

Is twitter handler ka pagar badhao pic.twitter.com/aAQxoYn7WY — Vikram Chavan (@vikramrule) August 15, 2019

Kudos to the ANTF team lead by the SDPO. Well done @MeghalayaPolice https://t.co/pHv5FTg349 — Sumit Bajoria (@SumitBajoria) August 15, 2019

And then you think you have seen all! #ILoveYouRasna https://t.co/NMQm1s6Ynn — Salik Khan (@baawraman) August 15, 2019

However, turns out that this is not the first time that the social media handle of Meghalaya Police have posted something witty. Back in July, they tweeted an adorable picture of the K-9 police dogs team to spread “Pawsitivity”. Here's what they posted:

Not only that, in August itself, the Twitter handle of the police department of Meghalaya, wittily shared the news of having found two World War II era bombs by writing that it was a “Blast from the past.”

Blast from the Past! What happens when you find two UXOs (Unexploded Ordinance) from World War –II era, weighting around 10 Kgs each? Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad detonates them with proper safety measures. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/RG93bVvNzh — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) August 14, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.