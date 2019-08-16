Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Here's Why Twitter is Tripping on Meghalaya Police's Tweet on Drug Peddlers in the State

The social media cell of Meghalaya Police left netizens in splits after they posted a witty tweet on Shillong drug peddlers, who are fooling clients by selling them powdered fruit drinks instead of narcotics.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 16, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Here's Why Twitter is Tripping on Meghalaya Police's Tweet on Drug Peddlers in the State
Image tweeted by @MeghalayaPolice.
Loading...

Barely months after Assam Police, in a hilarious post, asked anyone who had 'lost' 590 kilograms of ganja (marijuana), to come forward and claim it, and Guwahati Police had asked followers where was the "The most popular place to buy ganja" in the city, Meghalaya Police has come forward with their own take on social media wit.

The social media cell of Meghalaya Police left netizens in splits after they posted a witty tweet on Shillong drug peddlers, who are fooling clients by selling them powdered fruit drinks instead of narcotics.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of the Meghalaya Police department posted that the drug peddlers are actually selling 'Rasna' in all probability instead of narcotics and how they are being 'ripped' off by their 'drug peddler.'

Needless to say, the tweet garnered a lot of attention, and people were soon commenting on the same.

Here's what they wrote:

However, turns out that this is not the first time that the social media handle of Meghalaya Police have posted something witty. Back in July, they tweeted an adorable picture of the K-9 police dogs team to spread “Pawsitivity”. Here's what they posted:

Not only that, in August itself, the Twitter handle of the police department of Meghalaya, wittily shared the news of having found two World War II era bombs by writing that it was a “Blast from the past.”

