Hero Alom Says Will Only Do a Hindi Movie if Deepika Padukone is Cast Opposite Him

Remember Hero Alom? Bangladesh’s famous tuneless singer and internet celebrity. The controversial influencer never fails to surprise the internet with his bizarre antics and comments. He has done it again by claiming that he will only do an Indian film if Deepika Padukone is cast opposite him. The Bangladeshi artist was in Murshidabad’s Samsherganj to attend a show along with girlfriend Riya Moni. He was overwhelmed to see the love from the audience and this is when he spoke about his dream.

His wish shocked every single person present in the audience. He said he would want to do a Hindi film but one just one condition. Not many people are aware but he was among the top 10 most searched topics in Google from Bangladesh in 2018.

Meanwhile, earlier, the singer was set to restrict himself from singing certain songs. This happened after a police complaint was launched against Hero Alom for creating distorted tunes, especially Rabindra Sangeet and classical music. Alom had to give a written apology bond addressed to the police, promising not to sing the distorted tunes.

Reportedly, Alom was arrested by the police in the early hours of Thursday and asked to stop the distorted rendition of the classical songs, which ignited huge outrage on social media. However, Hero Alom alleged that the police subjected him to “mental torture".

“I love to sing. My songs are loved and appreciated by my fans. I have my own YouTube channel where I upload my own songs to entertain my admirers," Alom said. According to him the problem started when he did renditions of two famous songs of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam.

