Hero MotoCorp Takes a Dig at Ola With Genius Ad on India's 'Not-first' Electric Scooter

Hero MotoCorp seemingly took a dig at Ola over their electric scooters in a genius play of words that is being lauded on the internet. Hero MotoCorp is set to launch an electric scooter, Vida, on October 7, postponed from its original July 1 launch schedule due to the global shortage of semi-conductor chips. Earlier this year, Ola Electric had to recall 1,441 electric scooters after one of its vehicles caught fire in Pune, as per a PTI report. Recently, automakers like Ola and TVS have also faced the ire of customers for delaying deliveries by several months.

In an ad that appeared in the Times of India, Hero MotoCorp wrote: “We’d rather be right than be first.” It adds: “India’s not-first electric scooter coming soon.” It goes on to add the various safety tests it performed before launching the scooters into the market, and delves into whether or not an electric scooter can “change the world”.

As per LinkedIn users, the mind behind the genius marketing move is one Prakhar Khandelwal, who is a copywriter at Wieden+Kennedy.

Hero. Hats off. I could hug whoever made this campaign

"Not rushing to market"

One tight slap (to someone)!

EXACTLY

FREAKING LOVE IT

Hero Vida electric scooter will rival the likes of Ola S1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X. Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp had earlier said that customers are the brand’s top most priority and hence it would launch the Vida electric scooter around the festive season instead of July 1. It will be locally manufactured at Hero’s Chitoor factory in Andhra Pradesh. The home-grown automaker is investing heavily in the development of EVs and the Vida e-scooter is the first one among the many other electric products that Hero has lined-up for the Indian market in future.

