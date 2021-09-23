Heroes Without Cape: Internet Lauds Men Who Rescued Kangaroo from Freezing Australian Lake

Anyone can be a hero provided they are ready to help others when needed. So when the internet came across a video of two young Australian men rescuing a Kangaroo from freezing cold lake, people could not stop showering their love and calling them heroes. According to New.co.au, the incident happened at Canberra’s Lake Burley Griffin on Tuesday (September 21) and was shared on Facebook by a local man who was present during the rescue. The clip starts with the visuals of the kangaroo standing in the middle of the water when these two men approach it for the rescue. Though the animal looked nervous and exhausted, it held its nerves and stood completely still allowing the rescuers to take it out of the freezing water.

As the duo lifts the kangaroo back on land, another person present at the site is seen helping the animal get back on its feet. Initially struggling to stand up after the traumatic experience, the kangaroo finally manages to get on its feet.

The act got appreciation from onlookers as they could be heard saying ‘well done’ to rescuers. The video since its upload has been reshared on multiple social media platforms and was posted on Twitter by Australian journalist Julian Abbott.

ONLY IN CANBERRA. From David Boyd 📸 pic.twitter.com/KFc5Qmg4hw— Julian Abbott 💉💉 (@JulianBAbbott) September 20, 2021

The video so far has received over 4.34 lakh views along with 10,000 likes on Twitter. The reply section was flooded with appreciative comments for the men seen in the video and users called them heroes. “A massive thank you to everyone involved in helping our beautiful Kangaroo friend. You are all Superstars and I’m sure the Kangaroo was extremely grateful for your help. Well done everyone.” wrote a user in his reactions.

Meanwhile, some were still concerned about the well being of the Kangaroo and enquired if it was okay after the rescue.

