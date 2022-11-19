'Heroic' Dog Saves 6-year-old From Getting Mauled By Neighbour's Dog, Video Goes Viral

Dogs truly are man’s best friend. This German Shepherd proved his loyalty when a neighbour’s dog almost attacked its owner’s 6-year-old son. The footage of the incident was shared on TikTok. The 6-year-old boy could be seen playing with the German Shepherd, named Tank, in Florida. Out of nowhere, a dog appeared in the view in the distance. He was dashing towards the boy who was trying to run away, visibly scared. It would have ended horribly, if Tank, the German Shepherd had not jumped in between. Almost as if he was defending a child of his own. Tank made sure his human friend was not harmed, while another family dog came rushing in at the scene.

Soon, the neighbour ran over to grab her dog and ended the stand-off between the three dogs. Meanwhile, the six-year-old’s mother also rushed to the aid of her son. According to Ladbible, she called Tank, the German Shepherd ‘a highly skilled professional home security officer’ on her TikTok account where the clip was shared. She also said, “Our neighbour’s dog randomly charged at my son last night & my Tanky saved him from getting mauled or worse.”

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, an adorable pup in Bangalore saved around 150 people during an apartment fire on Thursday. The incident took place at VMAKS Chalet apartment. A 60-year-old woman, Mrs Pillai, was home alone with her dog when it started barking frantically. The otherwise calm dog made her get up and check what was going on. To her surprise, there was fire and smoke spreading rapidly.

The neighbours were alerted to vacate the apartment building and the fire department was called in. The Senior Officer of the Electronic City Fire Safety Department, Nagesh said, “We haven’t found the source of the fire yet. The gas cylinder hasn’t been affected. We guess it might either be a short circuit in the refrigerator or the geyser in the bathroom. Thankfully, none were harmed. We have successfully put out the fire.” Thanks to the one-and-a-half-year-old Golden Retriever, Appu, there were no casualties at the site of the incident.

