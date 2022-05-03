Heroic Save: Man Jumps Through Window of Moving Car to Stop it from Crashing

A heroic save was recently captured by a CCTV camera where a car, which seemed to be out of control of the driver, was saved by a man, who jumped in the car through the front window to stop it from crashing. The dramatic footage claimed to be from Brazil, recently surfaced on social media wherein a black car is seen entering the frame. The car is seen out of control as half of it is on the sidewalks. Two guys appear in the frame, one of which, without sparing another second, jumps into the car through the front window.

Moments before it was about to crash into the houses in front, the car comes to a halt while the guy is still in the car, with his legs hanging outside the vehicle. From the looks of it, it might also be the case that driver was not present as the car is seen rolling down a slope. The guy jumps in the car and seemed to have pulled the parking brakes which resulted in the car halting right before hitting the boundary of the house.

Take a look at the video here:

Netizens were quite impressed by the courage of the guy and showered him with praises on the internet. One user wrote, “This man is the main character.” Another wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes, some prefer shorts,” pointing at the guy’s apparel. “This is like a scene from a movie, but even more badass,” wrote another.

Another such incident surfaced on the internet where a good Samaritan from Illinois jumped into a moving car, head first, to save the driver of the car who was having a seizure. The incident was captured by a dashcam of a police car.

Take a look at the incident here:

What are your thoughts on this?

Keywords: Man Jumps In Car, CCTV, Viral

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.