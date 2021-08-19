Heroic Save: UK Man Catches Dog Just in Time After it Falls from Pub Window

There have been many instances when you have seen a dog coming to the rescue of a human when in danger. However, in a surprising turn of events a man is being lauded for saving a dog from a life-threatening fall. A video shared on Facebook shows CCTV footage that captures the moment when a man was present at the right place at the right time to catch a dog falling from a building.

The ten-second video was shared on Facebook by The Mount Pleasant Pub, Kingswinford on Sunday. It shows 29-year-old Adam Ravenhall standing outside the building and looking up where he saw a dog struggling, moments later we see him changing his stance as he anticipated the fall of the dog. With his commendable agility, Ravenhall catches the dog in time and protects it from any harmful injury. The video caption explained that the dog was a lost pet that was kept in the flat upstairs to keep him safe. However, the dog tried to escape the flat and jumped out of the window. “One of the Mount football team catches a dog jumping from an upstairs window,” read the caption.

The incident took place in Staffordshire, England and has garnered attention of the local public. Commenting on the video Amanda Hopeton claimed that it was her brother who had found the dog as she wrote, “My brother found the dog wandering along Cot Lane. Took it to the Mount as it had no ID. Didn’t expect it to jump from an upstairs window. Luckily he found the owner shortly afterwards. Well Done to the guy who caught the dog.”

Another user Emma Mountford, who also happens to be the eyewitness of the incident wrote, “We were there when it happened, well done to the lad that tried to grab him, the dog was a scared little thing.”

The video also attracted some hilarious comments like one from Eve Brown who suggested that Ravenhall should be the goalkeeper of his team considering his sublime timing and aim displayed in the video.

