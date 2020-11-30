'He's Already Falling Apart': Twitterati Take Dig at Joe Biden after He Fractures Foot while Playing with Dog

President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his foot while playing with one of his dogs and will probably have to wear a protective boot for several weeks, his personal physician said on Sunday. The incident happened on Saturday, Biden's office said in a statement, with the 78-year-old Democrat visiting an orthopedist on Sunday for X-rays and a CT scan.

BREAKING: Joe Biden sustained a hairline fracture in his foot while playing with his dog, and will have to wear an orthopedic boot for a few weeks. Two huge takeaways: we have a president who is willing to release actual news about his health, and who dogs don't despise. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) November 30, 2020

Doctors initially thought the former vice president had merely sprained his ankle, but ordered an additional scan of the injury. "A follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures," Biden's personal physician Kevin Connor said in a separate statement distributed by Biden's office. "He will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

NEW: @nbcnews photographer captures @JoeBiden leaving orthopedic office in Delaware where the president-elect was just treated for what his doctor called a sprained right ankle from a fall Saturday. pic.twitter.com/mTYee0BMur — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 29, 2020

After defeating President Donald Trump in the November 3 presidential election, Biden will be the oldest person ever to assume the office when he enters the White House on January 20. His health is likely to be watched closely by allies and opponents alike.

Trump, who has not conceded defeat in the election and is contesting the results in court, wished Biden a speedy recovery. "Get well soon!" Trump said in a Tweet.

Frolicking with the dog, Joe Biden fractured his foot. 1. No love like dog love. 2. After a few weeks in a boot, he’ll be ok. 3. Appreciate the transparency. 4. He’ll get more love from all of us and Major, too. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 30, 2020

Champ and Major, the Bidens' two pet german shepherds, are set to join the Bidens in the White House to live with the First Family at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington in 2021. Both Champ and Major are quite the celebrities on social media already, even before Biden won the elections. The dogs often appeared on social media posts, wearing cute Biden campaign sashes on their paws.

Biden's victory marks the return of dogs after four years of canine-fee years in the White House in the Trump years. Though this is not the first time the White House had had resident pet dogs, Biden is the first US President to bring a shelter dog to the US.

Champ was gifted to Joe Biden by his wife Jill in 2008 as a gift when he became Vice President under Barack Obama. According to reports, Champ, the older of the two dogs, has already been to the White House, but this will be the first time for Major. Major also happens to be the first rescued dog ever to make it to the White House.