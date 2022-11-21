'He's Everywhere': Kohli's Instagram Story About Dhoni Leaves Fans Gushing

Virat Kohli has time and again spoken about the love and respect he has MS Dhoni. Both the cricketers share a great bond. Over the years, Kohli has majorly emphasised on the support he has received from Dhoni throughout his career. He even takes to social media and often tags Dhoni. Like today, Kohli took to his official Instagram handle and shared a story where he tagged Dhoni. He shared picture of a water bottle which had the image of Dhoni on the label. Kohli wrote, “He’s everywhere. Even on the water bottle." Have a look:

Virat Kohli's Instagram story - the bond between him and MS Dhoni. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/edHdOgCNzm— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 21, 2022

The post also gathered tons of reactions. Have a look:

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest advertiser ever. Made me jump Outta my cars window once again today @msdhoni— Rahul (@CnxVirat) November 21, 2022

Virat is one of us https://t.co/2pq4LgohPQ— Gigsy ➐ (@loveleseven) November 21, 2022

This is not the only time both have taken headline with their bond. Earlier, Kohli revealed how only Dhoni was the lone ‘friend’ who had reached out to him. “When I left my test captaincy, only Dhoni called me, nobody else did, even though many had my number," he said. “The only person who genuinely reached out to me was MS Dhoni. For me, that is such a blessing to know that I could have a such a strong bond and relationship with someone who is so senior to me.

It’s more like a friendship based on a lot of mutual respect, and that’s one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me. It was, ‘when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual, people forget to ask you how you are doing’," Kohli revealed in a podcast done for RCB.

“It hit home to me. I was like, ‘this is it’. I have always been looked at like someone who is very confident, very mentally strong, who can endure any situation and circumstance, find a way and show us the way. Sometimes, what you realise is that at any given time, you really need to take a couple of steps back and understand how you are doing, how your well-being is," the player further said.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here