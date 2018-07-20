GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Rahul Gandhi's Awkward Hug to Modi Has Left Twitter Stunned

'Jaadoo ki jhappi.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com@kitAnurag

Updated:July 20, 2018, 3:58 PM IST
Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech during the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Friday.

"The PM is a bhagidaar, not a chowkidaar," he said. Gandhi also raised questions about the Rafale aircraft deal and claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron told him that France had no pact with India regarding prices of the jets.

Claiming that India was a victim of ‘jumla strikes’, he said the PM had lost touch with the wishes of the common people. “Who are victims of the jumla strike? Dalits, tribals, women, youth,” Rahul said. He also targeted the Modi government over rising unemployment in the country.

After the fiery speech, Gandhi showed his lighter side. “You all must think that I have a lot of hatred in my heart against the Prime Minister, but actually that is not the case. In fact, Modi Ji, the BJP, and the RSS taught me the meaning of being a member of the Congress party. They have taught me the meaning of being Indian. They have taught me the meaning of being a Hindu and a devotee of Lord Shiva. Being an Indian and being a Congressman means no matter what falsehood someone speaks against you, you do not harbour ill-will against them. For this, I thank you,” Gandhi said.

He further said several BJP members had congratulated him on his speech during the adjournment of the Lok Sabha. “Opposition leaders congratulated me. Even members from the BJP congratulated me. This is your voice also. The member from the Akali Dal was smiling at me earlier. Together, we will all defeat the PM in the next election.”

rahul gandhi hugging modi

While concluding his speech, Gandhi walked up to Narendra Modi and hugged him. The PM, confused at first, accepted Gandhi’s speech. Gandhi’s gesture was met with applause from the opposition benches.

gandhi

Twitter was literally shook.













Jaadu ki jhappi ❤️

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on


















🎵 Lag jaa gale 🎵

A post shared by All India Bakchod (@allindiabakchod) on
























Gandhi didn't stop there. His wink in the parliament became a top of discussion on Twitter.









