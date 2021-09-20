'He's Still Sleeping': Elon Musk on Joe Biden 'Ignoring' All-civilian SpaceX Mission

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the first ever all-civilian crew, Inspiration 4, who reached space on September 16, and they safely made their way back to Earth on Saturday, September 18. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the four space tourists had blasted off Wednesday night from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the first mission to orbit the globe with an all-civilian crew. Around 12 minutes later, the Dragon capsule had separated from the rocket’s send stage as the crew entered orbit, while the re-usable first stage made its way back to Earth for a vertical landing on a sea barge. The feat has drawn much praise, and congratulations poured in for Musk on social media. Well, save for the one exception, to which Musk’s attention was drawn by a Twitter user. “The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude. What’s your theory on why that is?" they wrote on the microblogging platform, tagging Musk. “He’s still sleeping," the latter wrote right back.

The President of the United States has refused to even acknowledge the 4 newest American astronauts who helped raise hundreds of millions of dollars for St. Jude.What’s your theory on why that is? — Ælectric Cyberfarmer (@rhensing) September 19, 2021

He’s still sleeping— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

“You said that “I think the United States is a nation of explorers, a distillation of the human spirit of exploration." These four American explorers should be acknowledged and applauded by the President," another of Musk’s followers tweeted. Some, however, thought it wasn’t a snub and that Joe Biden’s plate might be justifiably full. “Dude is busy running a nation during a pandemic. Post-war intelligence briefings. Cybersecurity threats. SCOTUS shenanigans and human rights. Budget and tax legislation," they wrote.

You said that "I think the United States is a nation of explorers, a distillation of the human spirit of exploration."These four American explorers should be acknowledged and applauded by the President. (Credit: SpaceX, Inspiration4 - @johnkrausphotos) pic.twitter.com/mDyWMztQ1s — Renata Konkoly 🐢🦔 (@RenataKonkoly) September 19, 2021

Dude is busy running a nation during a pandemic. Post-war intelligence briefings. Cybersecurity threats. SCOTUS shenanigans and human rights. Budget and tax legislation. Stroking the egos of billionaires isn’t a national priority. — KymPossible (@Kym_Possible) September 19, 2021

Musk was congratulated by the likes of Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and NASA. “Congratulations to

@ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on their successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to all of us," Bezos tweeted, while Branson wrote on the same vein: “Congratulations to @ElonMusk & the @SpaceX @Inspiration4x crew on reaching orbit, another great moment for space exploration #Inspiration4".

Congratulations to @ElonMusk and the @SpaceX team on their successful Inspiration4 launch last night. Another step towards a future where space is accessible to all of us.— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) September 16, 2021

Congratulations to @ElonMusk & the @SpaceX @Inspiration4x crew on reaching orbit, another great moment for space exploration #Inspiration4— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) September 16, 2021

🚀Congratulations, #Inspiration4! Proud to provide the launchpad from @NASAKennedy for the first orbital spaceflight with an all-private crew. Today's launch represents a significant milestone in the quest to make space for everybody. https://t.co/8a37VzN3Xl— NASA (@NASA) September 16, 2021

Beyond the charitable and scientific aspects, the mission’s stated goal was to represent a turning point in the democratization of space, by proving that the cosmos is accessible to people who have not been handpicked and trained for many years as astronauts.

