1-MIN READ

Heston's Coffee-flavoured Mushroom Ketchup for Waitrose's Breakfast Menu Isn't Leaving a Good Taste

People are disgusted at Waitrose new breakfast sandwich. Credits: Twitter

Waitrose has announced the launch of Heston Blumenthal's Full English sandwich which includes 'coffee-flavored mushroom ketchup' and baked bean flavored bread.

Buzz Staff
  • Last Updated: August 20, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
You would think you couldn't go far wrong with a full English breakfast sandwich - but Heston Blumenthal's latest creation at Waitrose is really splitting opinion with shoppers. The supermarket announced the release of its new breakfast bap which includes the usual ingredients, along with a couple of very Heston-like twists.

The perfect on-the-go breakfast, Heston decided to add all the elements into a breakfast sandwich. But when we say all the elements, we don’t just mean bacon and sausage.

The sandwich features baked bean flavored bread sitting either side of smokey crumbed sausage, smoked bacon, free-range sliced egg, cold-pressed mayonnaise, tomatoes, and cannellini beans in sauce – all finished off with coffee-flavored mushroom ketchup.

This is how a sandwich appears to be:

Some people were left pretty disgusted at the thought of a full English sandwich coming with its own coffee and baked beans - with others more open to the experiment.

The creation – which launched in stores today – normally costs £3.80, but is currently £2.85 due to an introductory offer.

Talking about his new creation, Heston Blumenthal said to Metro: "There are many reasons why some dishes become our favorites, they can be complicated master pieces of culinary delights.

"But there are times when all you want is a Full English.

