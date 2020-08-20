Heston's Coffee-flavoured Mushroom Ketchup for Waitrose's Breakfast Menu Isn't Leaving a Good Taste

You would think you couldn't go far wrong with a full English breakfast sandwich - but Heston Blumenthal's latest creation at Waitrose is really splitting opinion with shoppers. The supermarket announced the release of its new breakfast bap which includes the usual ingredients, along with a couple of very Heston-like twists.

The perfect on-the-go breakfast, Heston decided to add all the elements into a breakfast sandwich. But when we say all the elements, we don’t just mean bacon and sausage.

The sandwich features baked bean flavored bread sitting either side of smokey crumbed sausage, smoked bacon, free-range sliced egg, cold-pressed mayonnaise, tomatoes, and cannellini beans in sauce – all finished off with coffee-flavored mushroom ketchup.

This is how a sandwich appears to be:

Heston's new English breakfast sandwich at Waitrose. "...between baked bean flavoured bread is smokey crumbed sausage, smoked bacon, free-range sliced egg, cold pressed mayonnaise, tomatoes, and cannellini beans in sauce...finished off with a coffee-flavoured mushroom ketchup." pic.twitter.com/DaQyb05bOG — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) August 19, 2020

Some people were left pretty disgusted at the thought of a full English sandwich coming with its own coffee and baked beans - with others more open to the experiment.

Pretty biased towards coffee but 'coffee flavoured mushroom ketchup' is an abomination. — Boki (@Bokicoffee) August 19, 2020

He is the worst thing about Waitrose — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) August 19, 2020

This man needs to be stopped at all costs — Christina McMc (@ChristinaMcMc) August 19, 2020

That’s a fucking abomination. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) August 19, 2020

The creation – which launched in stores today – normally costs £3.80, but is currently £2.85 due to an introductory offer.

V tempting to roll eyes at this, but I do actually quite like the Heston at Waitrose — Padraig Reidy (@mePadraigReidy) August 19, 2020

Arrest the man for being a psychopath — Tony (@StreetsOfTide) August 19, 2020

I want to eat this — gene smooch (@TurbanedUrban) August 19, 2020

That is appalling, truly appalling. — Of_the_Nile (@OftheNile1) August 19, 2020

Talking about his new creation, Heston Blumenthal said to Metro: "There are many reasons why some dishes become our favorites, they can be complicated master pieces of culinary delights.

"But there are times when all you want is a Full English.