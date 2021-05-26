Brood X Cicadas Emerge after 17 Years in 'Alien Invasion' Spot from HG Wells' 'War of the Worlds'

Fans of 2005 sci-fi movie War of the Worlds and the novel by the same name written by HG Wells may remember the location in New Jersey where aliens chose to attack. It has now been reported that the same location is facing another sort of invasion by the periodical cicadas known as Brood X. After living underground for 17 years, these insects have swarmed various locations in New Jersey which closely resembles an alien invasion.

The humming red-eyed insects have spent over a decade planning their invasion and now they are seen crowding locations like Van Nest Park in Grovers Mill, where a monument dedicated to the 1938 radio show that later became the blockbuster film is also built. Earlier this week a Twitter user shared a picture of how cicadas are taking over the Grovers Mill New Jersey, the location mentioned by Orson Welles in his famous radio broadcast that depicted the sci-fi novel by Wells.

Brood X has arrived in Grovers Mill New Jersey. Fabled invasion site of the aliens in Orson Wells’ War of the Worlds. #cicadas #BroodX @weirdnj @NJGov pic.twitter.com/VookFHAw4L— Cicada Mania - Brood X (@cicadamania) May 23, 2021

Speaking to ABC news, Tadhgh Rainey, Head of Hunterdon County Division of Mosquito and Vector Control said that the insects essentially come out here every 17 years in mass, and this year they are seeing a stretch from the mid-Atlantic area right through Hunterdon County of large broods emerging all at once, and that is why residents are hearing them all at once. Rainey also clarified that although cicadas may seem harmful they are largely beneficial for the ecosystem. Cicadas serve as a food source for all kinds of things, both vertebrate and invertebrate animals once they come out in swarms.

The cicadas come out periodically, some after every 17 while others after every 13 years of period. When the temperature of soil warms up, billions of the 17-year Brood X cicadas crawl out of their hiding spots and take shelter under trees or other places above the ground. Here they are known to shed their outer shells, grow a new shell and attempt to mate. The noise is only made by male cicadas as a mating call which attracts the females of the same species to reproduce in the trees.

