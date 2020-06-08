'Hi Daddy': Hasan Minhaj's Daughter Watching Her Dad on Netflix's 'Patriot Act' is Too Pure

Actor-comedian Hasan Minhaj announced two fresh episodes of his popular show, Patriot Act released on OTT platform, this week.

Hasan, on June 7, Sunday took to his Instagram account to share the news. He posted an adorable video featuring his daughter. We see Hasan’s cute baby girl settled on a chair watching her father on-screen with over and above excitement.

As Hasan appears, the little toddler is waving at him and is heard saying, “Hi, daddy” multiple times.

Hasan captioned the post, “We dropped TWO new episodes of @patriotact this week! Bribe your children and watch with them(sic.)”

The television presenter and wife Beena Patel welcomed their daughter in April 2018. The two became parents to a boy in March, this year.

Recently, the Patriot Act host came forward to express his opinion on the issue of racism that has got the world’s attention again after the brutal killing of George Floyd.

He released a Patriot Act Digital Exclusive episode on YouTube where he spoke about anti-black attitudes and worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

The 12-minute video titled as ‘We Cannot Stay Silent About George Floyd’ had Hasan breaking down the events around the movement and called for reforms in not 'our' fight.

He shed light on other minorities related to racism and bust myths around Floyd’s death.



The episode was met with positive responses by viewers across social media platforms. Hasan was praised by netizens for taking his stand and addressing the racism prevalent among South Asian communities.

The sixth volume of the Patriot Act started streaming May 17 onwards with three episodes already up on the platform.

