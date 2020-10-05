'Hi Me in 5 Years': YouTuber MrBeast from 2015 Had Only One Request to Future Himself

22-year-old Jimmy Donaldson popularly known as MrBeast has come a long way in his YouTube journey. But before the video-sharing platform's very own philanthropist made it big and gave away islands, free cars and millions of dollars to random strangers, Mr Beast was struggling to make it big on YouTube. Yet, he kept at it for almost a decade.

To document and compare how far he will reach in his video-making endeavour, Mr Beast on October 4, 2015, recorded a video of himself and set it to go public on YouTube after five years i.e. October 4, 2020. The video that is now public on the platform for his fans to watch has gone viral for its obvious reasons.

The video starts with MrBeast showing his humble analytics with about 8K subscribers with combined views of 1.8 million.

"What's up guys, it's currently October 4, 2015. Yes. I am probably like a freaking grown-up man when you see this. I'm still in high school right now," he says in the video.

Getting straight to the point, MrBeast from 2015 adds, "If I don't have a million subscribers, my entire life has been a failure. I better have a million subscribers when you guys see this."

"I don't even know what college I am going to. By the time you have seen this, I will have finished high school, got into college, probably doing YouTube as a job."

Reminding everyone how seriously he takes his content creation, MrBeast tells his future self about the upcoming history test he wasn't studying for because he was recording his "Hi Me In 5 Years" video.

"See ya future me," he says while concluding.

2015 MrBeast wasn't completely off with his one million subscriber prophecy. 5 years later, the YouTuber has earned 44 million subscribers and 735,22,36,025 views across the platform. Him giving away one million subscribers to a fan recently shows his meteoric rise on YouTube.

This, however, isn't the first time MrBeast has "spoken" to future himself.

MrBeast started gaining momentum on YouTube after his awfully tiring and time-consuming videos became a rage on the Internet. Some of these included: 'Reading the Dictionary', 'Watching Paint Dry', 'Saying Logan Paul 100k Times' among others.