Hi-Tech Face Mask With Built-in microphones, Light Effects Developed for Gamers

Razer has announced that it will finally bring to market, by the end of the year, the face mask is presented at CES under the name of Project Hazel. Providing protection against covid-19 and other viruses, this face mask stands out from other options with its futuristic look, not to mention its built-in microphones and light effects. This mask is adjustable and features a silicone guard around the nose and chin. The wearer’s face is visible, and there are two ventilation zones around the mouth to filter air. The mask uses replaceable N95 filters that offer protection against approximately 95% of airborne particles. On average, each of these filters lasts three times longer than a conventional disposable surgical mask. This results in an 80% reduction in waste.

The mask will have an interior light, in addition to the exterior LEDs, so that the wearer’s face is always visible, even in the dark. Plus, thanks to its integrated microphones and amplifiers, it makes sure the wearer can be heard, even when masked up. It also incorporates an active air cooling and regulation system.

When not in use, the mask can be stored in its case, where, as well as being recharged, it will be sterilized of all impurities and bacteria by ultraviolet light.

Despite announcing its upcoming release, Razer has not yet given any information about the mask’s price.

While waiting to try it out for real, a special filter available via Razer’s Instagram page is on hand to let prospective buyers see how they look with this mask on their faces.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here