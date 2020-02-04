Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Hiding in Plain Sight: Man Accused of Murder Joins UP Police, Gets Caught after 19 Years

Mukesh is said to have been involved in a murder case at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh in 1997.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hiding in Plain Sight: Man Accused of Murder Joins UP Police, Gets Caught after 19 Years
Representative image

A murder accused managed to join the police force in Uttarakhand and remained posted at different places in the state, hoodwinking the authorities for 19 years.

A case under Section 420 of the IPC has been registered at the Pantnagar police station against Mukesh Kumar, who works as a constable in the Uttarakhand Police.

Mukesh is said to have been involved in a murder case at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh in 1997.

However, he allegedly applied for recruitment in the state police four years after the crime in 2001, Pantnagar SHO Ashok Kumar said.

Mukesh appears to have been recruited in the force as he changed his original address to Sehdora village of Kichcha in Uttarakhand.

He was currently posted in Almora, the SHO said, adding that appropriate action would be taken after the investigation was complete.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram