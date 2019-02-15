English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
High in Ireland: Island Put on Sale, Can Be Yours for a Million Pounds
On the plus side, the island is bereft of modern everyday hassles, like traffic, pollution, and endless app notifications. There's also no internet access!
Representative Image: Getty images
Got a million British punds lying around? Well, throw in a £100,000 more and you could in the enviable position of being able to buy an island situated off the coast of the Emerald Isle. And while we're the last to cast aspersions (cough cough), given that it's a part of Ireland and all, this particular piece of real estate is called High Island. Let us hasten to add that this is actually the English translation of the name, the island being called Ardoileán in the original Irish language, which is probably a lot easier to say after a few slugs of Jameson.
The off-shore investment, comprising 80-acres of craggy rock, springy heather and bracing wind, lies two miles off the coast of Galway, in the Atlantic ocean. High Island was once home to an early Irish monastery.
As reported by The Guardian, after 3,000 years of intermittent human settlement the island is now uninhabited and is looking for a buyer with their own transport, preferably a dinghy or helicopter. “It’s lovely, a beautiful place,” said Luke Spencer, of Spencer Auctioneers, which listed High Island on MyHome.ie. “A lot of birds and grasses and ferns. You’ve got Atlantic views all the way around,” he added.
On the plus side, the island is bereft of modern everyday hassles, like traffic, pollution, and endless app notifications. There's also no internet access!
According to the island's online listing, "High Island or Ardoilean is an island located approximately 3 kms off the west coast of Connemara, close to Claddaghduff and Inishbofin. The island extends to approximately 32 hectares (80 acres) of mostly island grazing with the benefit of two natural fresh water lakes and some of the most stunning scenery in the west of Ireland. There is an abundance of birdlife on the island with many types of gulls, fulmars, Manx shearwaters, petrels and oyster catchers and even a pair of peregrine falcons breeding each spring. In the autumn, barnacle geese arrive from mainland Europe and winter on the island."
