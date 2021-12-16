'High on Life': US Man's Gut Brews its Own Beer Due to Rare Medical Condition

A 40-year-old US man needs no alcoholic beverage to be drunk. Not because he is high on life, but because he has a rare condition, in which the gut brews its own alcohol every time he eats carbs. Well, it might appear like a brilliant problem to have, but it isn’t the case. Adam Stump suffered from auto-brewery syndrome (ABS) but he was not aware of it. The syndrome would make him very drunk, aggressive, blackout, or slur his speech, even if he has not consumed a drop of the hard stuff. Well, till the syndrome was not diagnosed, his 37-year-old wife Jana Stump, was convinced that her hubby was an alcoholic. However, once after spending the entire day with him, the breathalysers showed that Adam was over the legal driving limit, Jana realised that something was not right with him. The couple visited various doctors’, but nothing conclusive was obtained, hence, she wondered Adam might be a secret drinker.

Adam told LadBible, “At the start, Jana thought I was sneaking it somewhere. I had to convince her that I hadn’t been drinking.” However, her assumptions were shattered when it was diagnosed that he had been suffering from ABS. Reportedly, Jana collapsed on learning her husband’s ailment.

Doctors had told the couple about Adam’s ABS syndrome earlier this year in February and the treatment began in March. Following this, Adam was forced to give up practically all carbs. He lives on a diet of meat, cheese, and eggs, along with a bunch of anti-biotics. Adam also experienced several withdrawal symptoms – including nausea, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps, due to which he was not able to go to the office.

Adam shared that some people can be funny when they are drunk, but the auto-brewery syndrome is not the same, it is a personality changer. “It’s like having a hangover and being drunk at the same time,” he added.

