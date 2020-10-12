'High' on Wealth: Farmer Illegally Cultivating Marijuana Worth Rs 50K Busted in Nashik

A shocking case of cannabis cultivation in a field at Chandmand taluka, Nashik, has come to light in which the police found as many as 230 marijuana plants worth around Rs 50 thousand planted in a Turi field.

The police officials caught the scent of the illegal activities going on after they grew suspicious of the rising wealth of a farmer, at a time when many others were dealing with a severe crisis as rains in the state have caused major damage to the crops.

The farmer, 45-year-old Dattu Yadav Chaudhary, who indulged in the illegal plantation has been arrested.

According to the police, Chaudhary is a resident of Kanmandale village in Chandwad taluka.

The local crime branch of Nashik Grameen had received information that a farmer in Kanmandale area of Chandwad had planted a large quantity of cannabis in his Turi field.

Following the information, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, who has ordered to eradicate illegal trade in the district, the crime branch sprang into action.

Crime branch police inspector KK Patil said that while patrolling to crack down on illegal trades, they came to know that Dattu Chaudhary had planted cannabis in a field at Kanamdali Shivara in Shirwade Fata. The police inspection revealed that 230 cannabis plants were planted in the Turi field. They seized plants weighing 9 kg 390 grams worth about Rs 46,500.

A case has been registered against the farmer in this regard at the Wadner Bhairav police station. The crime branch is further investigating if there are other farmers who are also involved in illegal farming practices.

In India, the production and sale of cannabis resin and flowers is banned. However, the use of the leaves and seeds are regulated by the states. According to a survey by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 2.83 per cent of Indians aged 10–75 years (around 31 million people) were active users of cannabis products.