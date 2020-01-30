Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

High Resolution Photo of the Sun is So Clear That You Can See What Its Surface Looks Like

The never-before-seen images of the Sun's turbulent surface have been released by astronomers in the US.

IANS

Updated:January 30, 2020, 11:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
High Resolution Photo of the Sun is So Clear That You Can See What Its Surface Looks Like
The never-before-seen images of the Sun's turbulent surface have been released by astronomers in the US.

The never-before-seen images of the Sun's turbulent surface have been released by astronomers in the US.

The Daniel K Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) on Hawaii has released pictures that show features as small as 30km across the sun, reported the BBC.

This is remarkable when set against the scale of our star, which has a diameter of about 1.4 million km and is 149 million km from Earth.

The cell-like structures are roughly the size of the US state of Texas. They are convecting masses of hot, excited gas, or plasma.

The bright centres are where this solar material is rising; the surrounding dark lanes are where plasma is cooling and sinking.

The DKIST is a brand new facility positioned atop Haleakala, a 3,000m-high volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Its 4m primary mirror is the world's largest for a solar telescope.

The telescope will be used to study the Sun's workings. Scientists want fresh insights on its dynamic behaviour in the hope that they can forecast better its energetic outbursts - - what is often referred to as "space weather".

Colossal emissions of charged particles and entrained magnetic fields have been known to damage satellites at the Earth, to harm astronauts, degrade radio communications, and even to knock power grids offline.

DKIST is a complement to the Solar Orbiter (SolO) space observatory which is being launched next week from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

This joint European-US probe will take pictures of the Sun from the closest ever vantage point from just 42 million km from the surface.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram