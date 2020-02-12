Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

High Ride: Drugged Man Drives Car Off Cliff into Sea at Speed of 200kmh and Survives

A group of cyclists came to the 26-year-old driver’s rescue as they jumped in the water to bring him out of the water in Son Veri Nou, Majorca.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 12, 2020, 2:45 PM IST
High Ride: Drugged Man Drives Car Off Cliff into Sea at Speed of 200kmh and Survives
Image credit: Twitter/ Noticias CMM @CMM_noticias

A 26-year-old man has incredibly survived hurtling off a cliff and crashing into the sea while driving at over 200kmph.

Reported to be under the influence of drugs, the driver lost control of his Skoda Fabia and whizzed towards the steep cliff in Son Veri Nou, Majorca on February 9 (Sunday) morning.

Majorca is located in the eastern Spanish region of the Balearic Islands and despite appearing to smash into rocks, the vehicle went quite far owing to its velocity.

While the accident left the man with injuries, he was also booked by the police for reckless driving and driving under influence of drugs and alcohol.

According to The Daily Mail, pedestrians were forced to run out of the way as the Skoda went off-road and veered straight into the ocean.

A group of cyclists came to the man’s rescue as they jumped in the water to bring him out of the water.

Emergency services were called in and footage shows firefighter divers going to the submerged car to check if there were any other victims stuck inside the vehicle.

There was no one else found to be travelling in the car and the unnamed driver, who is from Majorca, was rushed to hospital in Son Espases with injuries.

He was taken into custody, where he admitted to have been under drugs’ influence, although he did not clarify which drug(s).

