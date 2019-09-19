Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

High-wire Artist's Breathtaking Mid-air Wedding Photos Go Viral

The breathtakingly stunning pictures of Anna and Sven wedding have gone viral on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 19, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
High-wire Artist's Breathtaking Mid-air Wedding Photos Go Viral
Image: Facebook
Loading...

A high-wire artist got married meters above the ground in the German town of Breisach on Saturday. The bride, Anna Traber opted to get married with Sven Lier in a unique fashion and have the wedding ceremony on a tightrope, above the marketplace of her hometown.

According to local news outlet BNN, 33-year-old Anna, who belongs to the Traber family of artists, and her husband Sven Lier were driven by the bride's father Johann Traber with a motorcycle over the rope.

The breathtakingly stunning pictures of Anna and Sven wedding have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, the bride is seen dressed in traditional long tail white gown, sitting next to her groom on a swing decorated with flowers which hangs from a tightrope. A large number of spectators congregate to watch from the ground as Anna and Sven get married mid-air.

Another picture from the Anna-Sven mid-air wedding ceremony shows the registrar too venturing on a tightly stretched rope.

The pictures have received a number of admiring comments, with some praising the couple's courage.

"Very nice", "very beautiful", wrote users, while one user made heart emojis to the photos

"Wonders shall never end" wrote another user, while another user wrote, "It's like a movie or is it a movie?"

The bride, Anna Traber, told English 24 News, "Every marriage is a tightrope walk. For our marriage, the tightrope should be the right starting point and a good omen."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram