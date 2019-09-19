High-wire Artist's Breathtaking Mid-air Wedding Photos Go Viral
The breathtakingly stunning pictures of Anna and Sven wedding have gone viral on social media.
Image: Facebook
A high-wire artist got married meters above the ground in the German town of Breisach on Saturday. The bride, Anna Traber opted to get married with Sven Lier in a unique fashion and have the wedding ceremony on a tightrope, above the marketplace of her hometown.
According to local news outlet BNN, 33-year-old Anna, who belongs to the Traber family of artists, and her husband Sven Lier were driven by the bride's father Johann Traber with a motorcycle over the rope.
The breathtakingly stunning pictures of Anna and Sven wedding have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, the bride is seen dressed in traditional long tail white gown, sitting next to her groom on a swing decorated with flowers which hangs from a tightrope. A large number of spectators congregate to watch from the ground as Anna and Sven get married mid-air.
Another picture from the Anna-Sven mid-air wedding ceremony shows the registrar too venturing on a tightly stretched rope.
The pictures have received a number of admiring comments, with some praising the couple's courage.
"Very nice", "very beautiful", wrote users, while one user made heart emojis to the photos
"Wonders shall never end" wrote another user, while another user wrote, "It's like a movie or is it a movie?"
The bride, Anna Traber, told English 24 News, "Every marriage is a tightrope walk. For our marriage, the tightrope should be the right starting point and a good omen."
