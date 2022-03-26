Highest Resolution Photo of Sun Reveals Dark Filaments Projecting from Surface

The European Space Agency captured the highest resolution images of the full disc of the Sun and the corona – the outer atmosphere of the star. The images that the space agency captured are by far the best photos of the Sun ever taken. The photos were taken by the Extreme Ultraviolet Imager (EUI) and the Spectra Imaging of the Coronal Environment (SPICE) instrument at the Lyman-beta wavelength of the Ultraviolet light that the hydrogen gas emits. The photos are by far the clearest pictures of the star of our solar system. The Solar Orbiter, as reported by the European Space Agency, was at a distance of around 7.5 crore kilometres, somewhere halfway between Earth and the Sun, when it captured these pictures. These marvellous clicks are at least 10 times better than a 4K Ultra HD TV screen display. The images contain around 83 million pixels in a 9148 x 9114-pixel grid.

While the EUI captured the primary image, the SPICE instrument captured the various layers of the sun ranging from the topmost Corona to the layer closer to the surface of the sun known as Chromosphere. The images show different colours – purple, blue, green, yellow – depending on the temperature that each layer fosters.

The European Space Agency shared the images on their Instagram account.

Take a look:

The images captured also highlight dark filaments projecting from the surface of the Sun at the 2 o’clock and 8 o’clock positions on the edges of the sun. According to researchers, these dark filaments are evidence of huge quantities of coronal gas being thrown out of the sun. These prominences, as they erupt, create ‘space weather’ storms.

Zoom in to the incredible detail of your home star with the highest resolution mosaic of the full solar disc + solar corona yet! The 25-images were taken by @EuiTelescope 7 March when #SolarOrbiter was 75 million km from the SunHi-res👉https://t.co/2vOYZ7aw92 #ExploreFarther pic.twitter.com/Og4iRVCP4P— ESA's Solar Orbiter (@ESASolarOrbiter) March 24, 2022

The images that have surfaced were taken on March 7. On March 26, the Solar Orbiter reached another milestone and entered the inside of the orbit of Mercury. The orbiter will take images that are clearer and are of higher resolution, reported European Space Agency.

