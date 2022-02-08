'Hijab Row' Hearing in Karnataka High Court: A Timeline of the Controversy in Tweets

‘Hijab Row’ hashtag is gaining new traction on Twitter as the Karnataka High Court begins hearing petitions challenging the ban on hijab in colleges. Along with this, hashtags including ‘hijab is our right’ and ‘hijab is our individual right’ have been trending on Twitter since a group of Muslim girls were not allowed inside a college at Udupi for wearing the hijab. The face-off continued with more colleges in Karnataka shutting their gates to students wearing hijab. While the girls asserted that wearing hijab is part of their fundamental right to practise religion, a group of girl students wore saffron shawls to college. Following this, a group of Dalit students supported the right to wear hijab by wearing blue shawls. Let us take a look at the various stances regarding the hijab row as the high court continues to hear the petitions.

“#HijabRow : Karnataka High Court hearing Muslim student’s case challenging Hijab Ban in colleges. Petitioner seeks adjournment saying that another petition has also been filed. Advocate General says a statement of objections has been filed."

“Hijab ban: Karnataka High Court to hear four petitions by Muslims girl students against the ban."

Hijab ban: Karnataka High Court to hear four petitions by Muslims girl students against the ban.#karnatakahighcourt #HijabRow pic.twitter.com/6vmL2uDtYF— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 8, 2022

“#HijabRow: Karnataka High Court says - “we will go by reason & law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what the Constitution says. The Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for us” #hijab"

#HijabRow: Karnataka High Court says - “we will go by reason & law, not by passion or emotions. We will go by what the Constitution says. The Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita for us” #hijab— Neha Khanna (@nehakhanna_07) February 8, 2022

“Hijab is ours Constitutional Rights” Protest against the #Hijab row in all over #Karnataka at Clock Tower, Mangalore..!

#HijabIsIndividualRight #HijabisOurRight #HijabRow"

“Dalit students stand in support of Muslim girls being denied education because of their religion. Ambedkar’s values are based on equality & education for all, beautiful to see students carry forward that legacy! Dalit-Muslim unity is a must! Jai Bhim!"

Dalit students stand in support of Muslim girls being denied education because of their religion. Ambedkar's values are based on equality & education for all, beautiful to see students carry forward that legacy! Dalit-Muslim unity is a must! Jai Bhim!pic.twitter.com/9X6DY259Hy— Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) February 7, 2022

“Karnataka: Students wearing hijab allowed entry into the campus of Government PU College, Kundapura today but they will be seated in separate classrooms. Latest visuals from the campus."

Karnataka: Students wearing hijab allowed entry into the campus of Government PU College, Kundapura today but they will be seated in separate classrooms. Latest visuals from the campus. pic.twitter.com/rEE8HfVzR1— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Earlier, the Karnataka government had issued an order and banned the wearing of any such clothes that “disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges". It further stated that the College Development Committee’s decision on dress code will be final and will be applicable for all government PU colleges of the state.

