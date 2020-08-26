'Hila Dala Na': Social Media Cracks up with Memes on Delhi as Earthquake Jolts Bengal

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck West Bengal's Durgapur on Wednesday morning, sending tremors in the industrial town and nearby areas.

As the National Centre of Seismology, the quake, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur.

Fortunately, no casualty or property damage has been reported yet.

However, with a heavy sigh people on social media questioned: what else is left to hit Bengal in 2020? The rising Covid-19 cases, Cyclone Amphan wreaking havoc, floods; humanity has seen it all.

On a funny note, memes even flooded drawing a parallel between Delhites reacting to the earthquake in Bengal! (Context: Lately, there has been a series of low-intensity earthquakes that have been hitting northern parts of India including Delhi-NCR. And it seems Delhi people have now grown used to these regular tremors.)

Delhi people to #Earthquake - pic.twitter.com/058ggY4ehX — V I V E K (@Imvivek04) August 26, 2020

This is the condition of the people due to earthquake now.👇👇👇👇.#Earthquake pic.twitter.com/37GwNmUy2V — AB (@AjayAb28489674) August 26, 2020

#Earthquake in west bengal.May be true this time pic.twitter.com/EXh3P9XT0V — Roshan Varsha (@Varsha51794849) August 26, 2020

Social media had (once again) flooded with memes and jokes as tremors were felt in Odisha early August after an earthquake of 3.8 magnitudes struck the Ganjam and Gajapati districts.