Hilarious Letter Written by Little Girl After Discovering 'Truth' About Tooth Fairy

The young girl identified the 'truth' about tooth fairies. Thereby, she shared her opinion on it by writing a letter. The adorable note went viral after her father posted about it on Twitter.

Trending Desk

September 25, 2019
Image tweeted by @Samfr.
A little girl from London is winning hearts all over the Internet. All because of her incredible detective sense, she’s gone viral over Twitter.

So the young girl identified the truth about tooth fairies. Thereby, she shared her opinion on it by writing a letter. The adorable note went viral after her father posted about it on Twitter.

She addressed the letter to her parents with “Dear mum and dad”, after hilariously crossing out her initial greeting to “dear tooth fairy”.

She went on to write, “Yes, we know it’s you. STOP LYING.”

And right after that, she set out to bargain her deal with the tooth fairy token. “Just a little tip: leave 100 pounds instead of 1 (It’s a great idea),” she wrote.

She signed off with “Yours-most-great-detective-at-finding-out-who-liars-are” and didn’t fail to mention how she’s their “favourite child”.

Nonetheless, her letter did not end after her sign off. The last question at the end of her letter was in fact, the cherry on the cake.

Take a look at the whole letter here below:

In case you had difficulty in reading the text, here is what it says: “What do you do with all our teeth? TELL ME.” This adorably innocent question stole the whole laughter.

The wonderful letter has collected a lot of love on Twitter with over 2,200 ‘likes’ and more than 200 retweets.

