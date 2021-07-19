Hilarious Tweet Exchange Between Siblings During Home Quarantine Goes Viral

There is a unique love-hate relationship shared by siblings all over the world, and a recent tweet doing the rounds on social media may just show you a gist of that. A Twitter user, Fin, posted a picture on the microblogging site on Friday that showed what his brother had to say when Fin was quarantined after contracting Covid-19. You may be expecting that a considerate family member may send in a note of “get well soon,” however with siblings love is expressed in a weirdly opposite way. The picture posted by Fin showed a handwritten note slipped in by his brother under the door. The note read, “You have cursed this household.” Captioning the tweet, Fin wrote, “Quarantining in my bedroom with Covid when I saw my brother slip a note under my door.”

Quarantining in my bedroom with covid when I saw my brother slip a note under my door….. pic.twitter.com/0SiDJU8RJl— Fin (@gofinurself) July 16, 2021

With over 443.3K likes and 38k retweets, Fin’s tweet has resonated with several netizens who shared their reactions. For those who may have misinterpreted the note sent by Fin’s brother, the user did offer a clarification in the following tweet as he wrote, “Before y’all comment on this I found it hilarious because it’s my brother so don’t go and be offended or say that it’s mean.”

Praising Fin’s brother for his humour one user commented, “Here I was thinking it was a ‘how are you feeling’ cute supporting sibling moment. But no, it was even better.”

Here I was thinking it was a "how are you feeling" cute supporting sibling moment…. But nope, it was even better~— 🌸Polina @ Witcher hell again🌸 (@fabledsummoner) July 18, 2021

Another user wished for Fin’s speedy recovery while she commended the hilarious note as she wrote, “This is hilarious! I hope you feel better soon.”

This is hilarious! I hope you feel better soon.— Monique (@MSF10710) July 18, 2021

One user even found inspiration through Fin’s brother and commented that he would tell his children to do something similar. The comment read, “Oh that is brilliant, that’s the kind of stuff I would do to my child, it’s character building. Get well soon!!”

Oh that is brilliant, that's the kind of stuff I would do to my child, it's character building 😂Get well soon!!— disgruntled kitten (@iamdarkfairie) July 18, 2021

There were some users who asked Fin to have received the vaccination, but he clarified, “Also, yes I’ve been fully vaccinated since April with Pfizer. You should still get vaccinated cause my Covid symptoms aren’t that bad and it’ll help stop most of the spread.”

Also, yes I’ve been fully vaccinated since April with Pfizer. You should still get vaccinated cause my covid symptoms aren’t that bad and it’ll help stop most of the spread.— Fin (@gofinurself) July 16, 2021

Does this remind you of a hilarious sibling moment you shared?

