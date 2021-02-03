Hilarious Twitter Thread is All about Kids Mispronouncing Words That Has Twitter in Splits

Kids can brighten up your day with their innocence. Thankfully, social media never lets you miss adorable moments featuring little kids and their goofy and mischievous behaviour. A similar video has taken the social media by storm in which a little boy’s mispronunciation has caused a laughing riot on the internet. Netizens are showering their love and praising the kid’s confidence.

In the 10-seconds clip, a little boy is seen holding a jar of Nutella kept on a counter. He then reads aloud the alphabets of 'Nutella' written on the jar. Then he looks back when the person filming the video asks him, 'What’s the word?' to which the boy says aloud, Peanut Butter!!!!' without any hesitation.

The video clip was shared by a Twitter user on January 31 and since then it has received over 4 million views, more than 3 lakh likes and has been retweeted more than 1 lakh times.

The user while sharing the video on the microblogging site said that she admires the kid’s confidence and that the short conversation made her laugh hard.

I can’t stop laughing at this. At least he’s a confident child pic.twitter.com/PfMc2EaqPP — Shakirah Bourne (@shakirahwrites) January 31, 2021

As the video went viral, several people shared similar incidents of kids pronouncing words wrong and this led to a hilarious thread.

One of the users shared a video captioned 'Same energy' in which a kid mispronounces the word ‘bitch’ as piano.

One of the netizens, shared another video with caption Another top ten twist ending’ in which a little girl reads out the alphabets of 'Parakeet' and then pronounces it 'penguin'.

In one of the most hilarious comments, a Twitterati shared a video of a kid reading out a math question and his hilarious answer is guaranteed to leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

He took the crown pic.twitter.com/IQCrfzsmkU — Caveat Emptor (@jackyvilleq) February 1, 2021

Another user shared a picture of a girl spelling out the word 'tiger' written on a biscuit but she pronounces it 'biscuit'. The video is captioned, 'this one top tier'.

this one is top tier pic.twitter.com/Is3xkUUzFs — merul (@amerulhafiz_) February 1, 2021

Another user jokingly shared a clip of one man beating another with a belt and said that his parents would have done the same if he would have shouted peanut butter.

My parents if I shouted PEANUT BUTTER pic.twitter.com/uBw4S8SF5c — BudBeezyBrady (@BudBeezyBrady) February 1, 2021

In another funny video that is bound to leave you laughing, a user shared a video of a teacher spelling out the word ‘Google’ and then pronouncing it 'Goolugoolu'.

Another user shared her experience when she asked her niece to spell out her name, ‘Debbie’ and her niece pronounced it ‘Aunty.’

Reminds me of my niece lol. They be so confident too lol pic.twitter.com/dYP9PgNGPR — Debbie Tony (@Debbie_Ynot) February 2, 2021

Several users applauded his confidence.