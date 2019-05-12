English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hilarious Video of Man Doing 'Naagin Dance' on Groom's Horse Takes Twitter by Storm
Indian weddings are nothing if not crazy. Low-key? What's that?
Now a video that has gone viral on social media is the epitome of wild, over the top wedding preparations. The video, which has been uploaded on Twitter, features a man riding a horse along with the bridegroom while taking part in what is presumably the baraat. The man can be seen breaking into an impromptu jig in the form of a 'naagin dance.'
Now the video is quite hilarious and so are his moves; however, the groom seems rather unaffected by all this. He can be sitting calmly as the man next to him dances to his heart's content.
Watch the video here:
The video has left Twitterati amused who can't help but marvel at the man's wild dance moves.
We can't help but watch the video on loop, trying to figure out how on earth the guy managed to pull off such moves. What do you think?
Indian Marriages without Nagin Dance is boring.— Godman Chikna of Mumbai Indians (@Madan_Chikna) May 11, 2019
But this is extravaganza. pic.twitter.com/J6jqNT6iTM
Dulha be like,”is chutiye se class 5th mein hi dosti Tod deni chaie thi jab time tha.”— Khargosh (@snickersnee0810) May 11, 2019
You ruined it for me....for ever!!!— Jayant UnKill (@jayantgajria) May 11, 2019
Nagin dance...? Bhai yeh to Anaconda dance kr raha hai.— Sagar Ghawali (@GhawaliSagar) May 11, 2019
Ghoda be like : kis gadhe ko bithadiya hoo yaar mere phe.— pranav shelar (@trollkars) May 11, 2019
May 12, 2019
Dulha... pic.twitter.com/wcnPAeTzsy— ANSHU (@PiyushKumarGar4) May 11, 2019
That dancing guy is like problems in my life and me in red shirt (care taker of horse)trying to control the problems— workholic (@ronish10) May 11, 2019
May 11, 2019
