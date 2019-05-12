Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Hilarious Video of Man Doing 'Naagin Dance' on Groom's Horse Takes Twitter by Storm

The video, which has been uploaded on Twitter, features a man riding a horse along with the bridegroom while taking part in what is presumably the baraat. The man can be seen breaking into an impromptu jig in the form of a 'naagin dance.'

News18.com

Updated:May 12, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hilarious Video of Man Doing 'Naagin Dance' on Groom's Horse Takes Twitter by Storm
The video, which has been uploaded on Twitter, features a man riding a horse along with the bridegroom while taking part in what is presumably the baraat. The man can be seen breaking into an impromptu jig in the form of a 'naagin dance.'
Loading...
Indian weddings are nothing if not crazy. Low-key? What's that?

Now a video that has gone viral on social media is the epitome of wild, over the top wedding preparations. The video, which has been uploaded on Twitter, features a man riding a horse along with the bridegroom while taking part in what is presumably the baraat. The man can be seen breaking into an impromptu jig in the form of a 'naagin dance.'

Now the video is quite hilarious and so are his moves; however, the groom seems rather unaffected by all this. He can be sitting calmly as the man next to him dances to his heart's content.

Watch the video here:




The video has left Twitterati amused who can't help but marvel at the man's wild dance moves.

























We can't help but watch the video on loop, trying to figure out how on earth the guy managed to pull off such moves. What do you think?
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram