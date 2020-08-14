Hilarious! Wildlife Photographer Finds Man Posing for His Camera Set up for a Wild Cat

Wildlife photographers have to often overcome unexpected challenges while taking pictures of animals and birds in the jungle. They sometimes have to wait for days to capture photos of their choice. But, a US-based wildlife photographer experienced something hilarious during the work.

What happened was, the photographer named Jeff Wirth had set up a camera trap to photograph a wild bobcat he had seen in the area.

While reviewing the captured pictures, apart from images of the wild cat, he found photos of a man in an orange high-visibility jacket posing for the camera trap.

Wirth took to Instagram to share a picture of each man and the wild bobcat. In a photo, the man can be seen striking a pose lying on a log, while another picture shows the cat standing on the log.

Posting the images, he wrote, "Thankful to this unknown man for striking a pose and for not messing with my camera set up after he stumbled upon it. Also added, a bobcat using the log just a couple weeks prior."

He also shared the pictures on Reddit with the same caption. Redditors have flooded the post with comments.

One user wrote, "Print the picture out and attach it to something on/near the camera so he has a copy of it if he comes back."

Another person demanded that the cat’s picture should be photoshopped into the guy’s.

After uploading the photos, netizens started tracking down the man. The photographer later updated his post informing that the man was found and identified as Ben Sizemore.