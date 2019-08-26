Hilary Duff to Reprise Popular Role in Disney's Lizzie McGuire, Fans Can't Wait
Duff posted the news on her Instagram page along with a compilation of moments from the original Disney Channel show.
Lizzie McGuire | Image credit: YouTube
Hilary Duff is all set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in the reboot of the series of the same name. The show will stream on Disney+, which will launch around the world on November 12.
Duff posted the news on her Instagram page along with a compilation of moments from the original Disney Channel show. Disney Plus also took to Twitter to announce the news.
The actress took to Instagram to announce that she has been "trying to contain this excitement" for a long time before revealing a montage of the popular teenage show along with the news that it will be back showing Lizzie McGuire in her 30s on Disney+.
View this post on Instagram
SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️...and into her 30’s #bringbackbutterflyclips #lizziemcguire #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #lizzieforpresident #DisneyPlus #D23Expo . . . . . . Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ....the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!
Disney too posted about the same, stating that Hilary Duff s "back as Lizzie McGuire."
Hey now, hey now, this is REALLY what dreams are made of. @HilaryDuff IS BACK AS LIZZIE MCGUIRE in an all-new series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus.— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
Our picture perfect queen. pic.twitter.com/i1M4tjd8KI— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 24, 2019
The series will follow a now 30-year-old Lizzie through her life in New York and will also feature an animated version of a young Lizzie to provide commentary.
Needless to say the announcement has been met with a lot of fan reaction on social media and here's what they have written:
While some has shown their genuine amazement on hearing the news, there have been others who have shown their desire to see the original trio all grown up.
MY JAW DROPPED pic.twitter.com/hOQJonjBKt— ﱞ (@videophones) August 23, 2019
we better see this trio all grown up pic.twitter.com/WM6RtL01Rp— ﱞ (@videophones) August 23, 2019
LIZZIE. MCGUIRE. IS. COMING. BACK.i am screaming. this is the best news. pic.twitter.com/9dbXfNXZ1d— Lena Blietz (@LenaBlietz) August 23, 2019
Hilary Duff will be back as #LizzieMcGuire, only on @disneyplus #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/qLhN3Z1TuS— John’s Disney Days D23 (@JohnsDisneyDays) August 23, 2019
i’m crying!!! #LizzieMcGuire was my everything growing up and she’s back!!! pic.twitter.com/iLnpByk0lD— , . (@gabeawaycar) August 23, 2019
Thank you for making my dreams come true— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) August 23, 2019
The original sitcom had aired for four seasons and was one of Disney's highest rated shows.
The popularity of the series had also seen a movie spin-off called The Lizzie McGuire Movie starring Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd and Jake Thomas.
