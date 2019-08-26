Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hilary Duff to Reprise Popular Role in Disney's Lizzie McGuire, Fans Can't Wait

Duff posted the news on her Instagram page along with a compilation of moments from the original Disney Channel show.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 26, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
Hilary Duff to Reprise Popular Role in Disney's Lizzie McGuire, Fans Can't Wait
Lizzie McGuire | Image credit: YouTube
Loading...

Hilary Duff is all set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in the reboot of the series of the same name. The show will stream on Disney+, which will launch around the world on November 12.

Duff posted the news on her Instagram page along with a compilation of moments from the original Disney Channel show. Disney Plus also took to Twitter to announce the news.

The actress took to Instagram to announce that she has been "trying to contain this excitement" for a long time before revealing a montage of the popular teenage show along with the news that it will be back showing Lizzie McGuire in her 30s on Disney+.

Disney too posted about the same, stating that Hilary Duff s "back as Lizzie McGuire."

The series will follow a now 30-year-old Lizzie through her life in New York and will also feature an animated version of a young Lizzie to provide commentary.

Needless to say the announcement has been met with a lot of fan reaction on social media and here's what they have written:

While some has shown their genuine amazement on hearing the news, there have been others who have shown their desire to see the original trio all grown up.

The original sitcom had aired for four seasons and was one of Disney's highest rated shows.

The popularity of the series had also seen a movie spin-off called The Lizzie McGuire Movie starring Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Robert Carradine, Hallie Todd and Jake Thomas.

