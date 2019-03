Hillary Clinton Had the 'Meanest' Response to Donald Trump's Tweet Mocking Her

“(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.” Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019



In the process of evolution you were clearly left incomplete. Lacking any decency or grace simply makes you a miserable jerk.



— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 6, 2019





Maybe you could ‘run’ against her in a charity foot race? All proceeds going to a local hospice? Let me know what you think. Remember I’m picking you up after Violin tonight.

— Nick Frost (@nickjfrost) March 6, 2019



You’re a child. So petty. And stop name calling unless you’re cool being called Lying Donny. Or Cheating Fatass. Which is how grade school kids behave. Not grown men. Maybe ask your trophy wife to help explain bullying to you - or is she speaking to you?



— Molly Johnson (@mocojo1) March 6, 2019





This is the best tweet of 2019

— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) March 6, 2019



DAMNIT TO HELL HILLARY I WANT YOU AS MY PRESIDENT AND I WILL NEVER APOLOGIZE FOR IT



— Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) March 5, 2019





Trump is desperately trying to figure out how to tweet out GIFs... that will take him 6 months at least



— Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) March 5, 2019





Even Hillary's tweets win the popular vote over yours, Trump.https://t.co/iWfINnTdX5

— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) March 6, 2019



For context, here's where Pelosi delivered that clap #SOTU pic.twitter.com/vxnCdtcEeI



— Brian Koerber (@bkurbs) February 6, 2019



That Donald Trump is not very fond of his rival 2016 US presidential elections' candidate Hillary Clinton is not news. And the 45th President of the United States has made no bones about publicly expressing his feelings about his arch-nemesis every so often.Recently, Hillary confirmed that she is out of 2020 Presidential race, adding, "I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe. What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me."While many saw the bowing out as a gracious move, Trump found the perfect opportunity to take yet another dig at his counterpart through his notorious Twitter account."(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House. Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!" he wrote.As always, the Prez's tweet garnered several thousand retweets and Trump's post backfired almost immediately.It was then that Hillary herself responded by posting a sly GIF for Trump from the 2004 cult-classic Mean Girls in which Regina George says "Why are you so obsessed with me?" while talking about Janis to Cady.And just like that, Hillary Mean Girled Trump.Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke the Internet when she had a classic "clap-back" moment at Donald Trump during his State of Union Address.