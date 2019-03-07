LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Hillary Clinton Had the 'Meanest' Response to Donald Trump's Tweet Mocking Her

The former First Lady of US Hillary Clinton recently announced that she would not be in the race of 2020 Presidential elections.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Hillary Clinton Had the 'Meanest' Response to Donald Trump's Tweet Mocking Her
Image by Reuters / Paramount Pictures
Loading...
That Donald Trump is not very fond of his rival 2016 US presidential elections' candidate Hillary Clinton is not news. And the 45th President of the United States has made no bones about publicly expressing his feelings about his arch-nemesis every so often.

Recently, Hillary confirmed that she is out of 2020 Presidential race, adding, "I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe. What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me."

While many saw the bowing out as a gracious move, Trump found the perfect opportunity to take yet another dig at his counterpart through his notorious Twitter account.

"(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House. Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again? She will be sorely missed!" he wrote.


As always, the Prez's tweet garnered several thousand retweets and Trump's post backfired almost immediately.









It was then that Hillary herself responded by posting a sly GIF for Trump from the 2004 cult-classic Mean Girls in which Regina George says "Why are you so obsessed with me?" while talking about Janis to Cady.

And just like that, Hillary Mean Girled Trump.














Last month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi broke the Internet when she had a classic "clap-back" moment at Donald Trump during his State of Union Address.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram