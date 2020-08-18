Hillary Clinton Still Remembers the Time Rihanna Wore a T-Shirt of Her Wearing a T-Shirt of the Politician

In 2016, English pop singer Rihanna made headlines when she announced her support to the then-runner for US Presidential elections, Hillary Clinton.

She announced her support of 'I'm with her' in the most blatant way: By putting it on a T-shirt.

Rihanna, who was spotted earlier in 2016 for wearing a tee-shirt with Hillary Clinton's face on it, had been the talk for the Internet for lending her support to the woman in the US Presidential election.

However, she made even more headlines when she went for a T-shirt-ception on the day of the election - she wore a T-shirt of her wearing a T-shirt of Hillary Clinton. Superimposed on the tee-shirt was Clinton's campaign slogan: "I'm with her. And her."

While people waited for the T-shirt-ception to continue to infinity, it never did - and Clinton didn't win the presidential election.

Four years later as the US in the middle elections for the voting of another president, a Twitter stan account of Rihanna remembered her iconic T-shirt.

"I will never forget when @rihanna wore a shirt of herself wearing a hillary clinton shirt," wrote the Twitter user.

Turns out, Clinton herself hasn't forgotten either.

The meta shirt RiRi wore was designed by Los Angeles-based label Base DTLA, which does custom screen printings and curates vintage pop culture tees, according to Billboard.

While 2020 is a messy campaign amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and there are no women running for President this year, the T-shirt is a reminder that it still may be a possibility.

While it may not be soon, (certainly not the US 2020 Election) but the future may still have a shot at being female.