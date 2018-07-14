English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Hima Das Breaks Down During National Anthem After Sprinting Her Way to Glory
Hima Das couldn't contain her emotions as she stood at the top of the podium, proudly, singing the national anthem.
Image credits: Anand Mahindra / Twitter
An 18-year-old from Assam scripted history on Thursday by becoming the first Indian woman to win the country's first gold medal at any track event in a World Championship.
Hima Das, the daughter of a farmer from Dhing village in Nagaon district, sprinted her way to victory at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships as she clinched the top spot in the women's 400m final race on the third day of competitions.
Das, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46s to win the gold. She finished ahead of Andrea Miklos of Romania and Taylor Manson of the United States to win the race.
Hima's historic triumph has made her a symbol of national pride. As the country cheered for Das' incredible feat, the 18-year-old couldn't contain her emotions and teared up as she stood at the top of the podium, proudly, singing the national anthem.
Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra group, took to his Twitter page and shared a video of Das in tears after winning the gold medial:
"If this doesn’t move you, nothing will...," he wrote.
Speaking to News18 over the telephone from Finland, Hima said, “I am very happy to secure a gold medal for India. I would like to thank my coaches and my parents. They are the powers behind my win.”
When asked what was going through her mind before running for the 400m final, she said, “There was nothing. If I were to think too much I would not have been able to focus on my running. I was telling myself bhaag, Hima, bhaag… aur main sirf bhagi (Hima you have to run and I just ran)”.
Hope her incredible achievement inspires millions of young girls in the country to pursue their dreams and bring pride to the nation.
