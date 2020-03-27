Hima Das Donates One Month's Salary to Assam Government to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das has donated her one month's salary to the Assam government to help the state combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.



Das, an Asian Games gold-medallist besides being an under-20 world champion in 400m, is employed with PSU major Indian Oil as an HR officer in Guwahati.

"Friends it''s high time to stand together & support people who need us. I am contributing 1 month of my salary to Assam Govt. in Assam Arogya Nidhi Account made to safeguard the health of people in the wake of Covid-19. @narendramodi @sarbanandsonwal @KirenRijiju @himantabiswa," Das tweeted on Thursday.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over 500,000 people worldwide while causing over 24,000 deaths. In India, the number of cases has surpassed the 700-mark with 17 people succumbing to the disease.

Das joined a growing list of sports personalities, including shuttler P V Sindhu, wrestler Bajrang Punia, and BCCI President Sourav Gangully, who have come forward to provide financial aid to fight the pandemic.

The Assam Cricket Association offered to convert its Barsapara Stadium premises into a quarantine centre as the state government braced up for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though Assam is yet to report a positive coronavirus case, the state government is not taking any chances and has asked people to strictly follow the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.