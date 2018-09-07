GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Hima Das is Finally Going Back Home and Guwahati Airport Has Laid Out a Carpet for Her

A very unique welcome for a very deserving Hima Das.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2018, 1:27 PM IST
(Image: PTI and Twitter)
The carpet has been set at the Guwahati airport, rather literally, for the triple-medal winner at the 18th Asian Games, Hima Das. She will reach the city on Friday.

Assitant Commissioner of Police Ponjit Dowarah posted a photo on social media showing the grand carpet with track markings that has been laid out for the athlete at the Guwahati airport.







According to some reports, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will welcome Hima at the airport. Post which she will head to Sarusujai Stadium and have a stop at the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra Memorial. On Friday evening, Hima will be felicitated at the Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra.

Hima, too, seemed excited to return to Guwahati and took to social media to express the same.

Arriving in Delhi on Tuesday, she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday.





The internet of course was all praises for the unique welcome of Hima.











