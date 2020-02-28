Himachal Pradesh Sees a Rise in Snow Leopard Population as Number Crosses 100

One of the most mysterious creatures in the world, the endangered snow leopard has made somewhat of a comeback, thanks to the efforts of the state department and conservationists of Himachal Pradesh.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, recent sightings of the elusive feline in the Spiti valley has brought cheer to wildlife enthusiasts indicative of a rise in population of the big cat’s species.

The report has highlighted that wildlife wing of the forest department has said that the population is more than 100. Furthermore, the wildlife wing and the Nature Conservation Foundation of India, Mysore, surveyed Miyar, Thandi, Chandra and Bagha among seven places, in upper Spiti region in Lahaul and Spiti district and spotted 49 leopards in all.

Principal Chief Conservator Wildlife Savita was quoted by the daily as saying that they followed the landscape adoption approach under which they took care of snow leopards, their prey base and the livelihood of people. She added that the surveys have been encouraging and the final survey will be completed by March-end.

It further revealed that the earlier report had put the population of the species at 67 in 2016, but the survey was not conducted in a scientific manner. Sanjay Kumar Dhiman, a wildlife official, who authored Cats of Himalayas, told the daily that the frequent sighting of leopards is a good sign and point towards a healthy environment.

Recent clips on social media showed the Panthera uncia in front of an SUV in Hikkim, while a second one recorded them on a mountain in Kibber.

