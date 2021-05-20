Himachal Pradesh Temple is Allowing Devotees to Donate Medical Equipment to Help Covid-19 Patients

Even as the shortage of medical supplies and oxygen cylinders continues to cause distress to Covid-19 patients, a temple in Himachal Pradesh has lent a helping hand to the state government by seeking donations for medical equipment to help Covid-9 patients. The Chintpurni temple trust has lent a helping hand to the Himachal Pradesh government by launching an online service accepting donations of medical equipment for coronavirus patients. The temple has provided a link on its website on which devotees who wish to donate any medical equipment can approach through the link. The website provides further details about the types of medical equipment that people can donate which include pulse oximeters, oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, masks, oxygen cylinders and medicines.

“Devotees keen on making the donation in person can visit Chintpurni House or register themselves on the link after which a trust official will contact them. People should donate in kind (medical material) instead of cash,” temple officer Abhishek Bhaskar was reported by Hindustan Times as saying.

Chintpurni is a small town in Himachal Pradesh, situated in the Una district and renowned for its temple In 2020 Chintpurni Temple has donated Rs 5 crore towards the Covid relief fund. The temple is known as ‘Tirupati of Himachal’.

On the other hand, Patna’s famous historic Mahavir Mandir had one such incident where the temple administration closed the temple for devotees due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. But the temple has opened for the Covid-19 patients by giving oxygenated beds, ventilator support, and oxygen cylinders. The 300-year-old famous temple is spreading hope for Covid patients from dawn to dusk.

Mahavir Mandir has started with 40-bed Covid hospitals at Patna-based Mahavir Arogya Sansthan and another 25-bed hospital in Begusarai. The temple had also run 12 big institutions which included hospitals and orphanages and started free treatment for cancer patients under the age of 18 years and also for the children born with holes in hearts.

The city known for ornate shrines and vibrant street life called Bangkok has also had a similar helping hand to share as the Bangkok-based Hindu temple nearly 100 years old coordinated with the Indian embassy and Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) in rush for oxygen supplies to the country.

“On seeing the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic in India, the members of our organisation felt an urgent need to help in any way it could on humanitarian grounds. Being in touch with relatives and friends of the community we learnt of the short supply of Oxygen concentrators and Oxygen tanks… which prompted our members to raise funds for this cause." Sudeep Seghal, honorary secretary of Hindu Samaj Dev Temple told in an email interview with India Narrative.

On May 1, 2021, one of the members of the temple has raised a fund to send ten litres of concentrators along with 500 oxygen masks. Thereafter the people of Bangkok also turns into action after Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan o Cha offered medical assistance to the temple, The Tribune reported.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here