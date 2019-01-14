English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Himachal Pradesh Temple to Install 2,500 kg Ghee Idol of Goddess for Makar Sankranti
Every year the preparations for installing the butter idol begin on Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated as a week-long festival at the temple.
Every year the preparations for installing the butter idol begin on Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated as a week-long festival at the temple.
Loading...
Kangra: Preparations were underway on Monday for the installation a goddess idol made of 2,500 kg of clarified butter in a famous temple in this Himachal Pradesh town, officials said.
The idol of Goddess Brajeshwari Devi, being prepared by using `desi ghee` after purification with holy water 101 times by temple priests, will be open for the public from Tuesday morning, temple official Neelam Rana told IANS.
One of the busiest shrines in north India, the Brajeshwari Devi temple sees a large number of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Rana said the idol would be removed from the `pindi` or iconography of the goddess on January 20 and its `prasad` would be distributed among the devotees.
It is believed the idol butter cures chronic skin ailments and joint pain.
According to a legend, when the goddess was injured during a fight with demons, her wounds were treated with butter by gods on Makar Sankranti, a major harvest festival celebrated in various parts of the country.
Every year the preparations for installing the butter idol begin on Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated as a week-long festival at the temple.
The idol of Goddess Brajeshwari Devi, being prepared by using `desi ghee` after purification with holy water 101 times by temple priests, will be open for the public from Tuesday morning, temple official Neelam Rana told IANS.
One of the busiest shrines in north India, the Brajeshwari Devi temple sees a large number of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Rana said the idol would be removed from the `pindi` or iconography of the goddess on January 20 and its `prasad` would be distributed among the devotees.
It is believed the idol butter cures chronic skin ailments and joint pain.
According to a legend, when the goddess was injured during a fight with demons, her wounds were treated with butter by gods on Makar Sankranti, a major harvest festival celebrated in various parts of the country.
Every year the preparations for installing the butter idol begin on Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated as a week-long festival at the temple.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Rahul Gandhi Exclusive: Congress Will Fight With Full Might in UP in 2019 Elections
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Jimny SUV Modified to Look Like Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon - See Pics
- OPINION | The Ethical Solitude of Cricket in India
- Yash-starrer KGF Becomes First Kannada Film to Get Commercial Release in Pakistan
- As Long As I Have You, I’ll Never be Lost: Farhan Akhtar Declares Love for Shibani Dandekar
- Samsung M-Series Affordable Android Smartphones Will Take on Xiaomi Redmi Series in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results