Himachal Pradesh's Receives Season's First Snowfall, Turns Keylong Into Winter Wonderland

If the recent photographs of fresh snowfall in Kashmir and Ladakh made you smile, images from the season’s fresh snowfall from Himachal Pradesh are sure to give you some new vibes.

Himachal Pradesh which is one of the most visited hill states in the country received a fresh blanket of snow owing to the season’s first snowfall. Several high-altitude areas of Himachal were covered in a thick blanket of snow, as it turned hill station destinations like Keylong and near-by places like Lahaul-Spiti district areas into near sub-zero levels regions.

According to a report by The Tribune, the temperatures plummeted to 0.8 degrees Celsius in Keylong and near-by areas.

The reports also indicate that, apart from a major drop in the temperature, few regions were covered in eight-inches snow.

According to a MeT department official, Shimla and Manali, recorded a minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees and 4.8 degrees Celsius respectively. Hills overlooking Manali had snow and Kurfi, the nearest tourist spot from Shimla witnessed a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius, while it was 2.3 degrees in Kalpa in Kinnaur district, he said.

‘High-altitude areas of Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kullu and Kinnaur districts experienced light snow in the past 24 hours,’ the MeT department official said. The weather would remain dry in the mid and low hilly areas until November 5, he added.

With such dreamy and mesmerizing views at sight, people took to the microblogging site to share some pictures from the picturesque land.

Fresh Snowfall, Keylong, Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/CnWoBCbZ1J — Being Himachali (@BeingHimachali) November 2, 2020

Check out Keylong’s first seasonal snowfall.

Himachal's Keylong gets first snow of seasonThe high altitudes in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday were covered by a thick white sheet of snow, turning the hill stations like Keylong more picturesque. The minimum temperature recorded there was minus 0.8 degree Celsius. pic.twitter.com/Pg4BBUru8s — priya balu (@priyabalu_2000) November 1, 2020

This is the view of Billing village near Keylong

Himachal Pradesh: Billing village near Keylong receives fresh snowfall🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ocE68U1rpa — Vinod Kumar Singh (@VINODKU18374194) October 31, 2020

Glimpse from Lahaul-Spiti

Glimpse of Fresh snow fall at Lahual spiti Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/NxkHkXR7cm — Vandana Gupta (@vandu712) November 2, 2020

Several news outlets took to Twitter to share some breathtaking photos from the region.

Keylong and its nearby areas in Himachal Pradesh's remote Lahaul-Spiti district experienced snowfall on Monday, bringing smiles on the faces of the locals, who largely grow potatoes Check a few photos here: #HimachalPradesh #Snow https://t.co/hcc9eTU8Td pic.twitter.com/6FUkcucBaF — Business Standard (@bsindia) November 2, 2020

Business Standard shared photos from Keylong and nearby areas and JK Channel (@JKCHANNEL10) posted a photos of cars covered in snow from Lahaul-Spiti district.