Assam CM Burns Drugs Worth Rs 163 Crore and Twitter is 'High' With Memes

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in four different events over Saturday and Sunday where drugs worth ₹163 crore were burnt in an attempt to send a message of zero-tolerance against illegal drugs. The events took place in Diphu, Golaghat, Barhampur and Hajoi in central Assam. Hindustan Times quoted Sarma as saying, “Trade in illicit drugs is an epidemic and those involved in it should be dealt with stringently. It affects youths, destroys their families, and gives rise to various other social ills."

PTI reported that at Golaghat, 1.02 kg of heroin, 1,200 kg of ganja, and 3 kg of opium were burnt in a pyre lit by the chief minister. In Diphu, 11.88 kg of morphine, 2.89 kg of crystal meth, 3.47 kg of heroin, and 102.91 kg of cannabis were destroyed.

While the campaign against drugs was widely appreciated on social media, Twitter users could not hold back from marking the event with some memes.

News:- Assam CM burns drugs worth crores including 103kg cannabis in public.Le public: pic.twitter.com/5IC1Y2MT7m— (@Tavneetkaurrr) July 18, 2021

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma burns drugs worth Rs 163 crore in publicEveryone in the area : pic.twitter.com/PezgwCSW1t — Piyushjaiswal (@d3simerollin) July 18, 2021

Assam CM orders 163cr worth of Drugs to be burnt in public Covid: pic.twitter.com/iTO3PpGGqP — Haस्ನೆن (@Mainbhichanakya) July 18, 2021

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma burns drugs worth Rs 163 crore in public. pic.twitter.com/rSnPEkoz0m— ︎︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎ ︎ ︎︎︎︎ ︎ (@Shimographer) July 18, 2021

Next time the police decides to burn drugs, please inform the public beforehand. *wink wink* https://t.co/tUWQtZ2pai— Arya (@RantingDosa) July 18, 2021

People near the burning site must be chanting "Assam CM High! High!"https://t.co/alPsHI35G6— Farid (@ExpertAnalystix) July 18, 2021

According to PTI, Sarma had said on Saturday that the police has been given complete “operational freedom" to deal with drug traffickers and dealers, and asked to “act decisively" to uproot the drug menace from society. During the event in Golaghat, he said, “I want to give this clear message to the drug dealers that as the chief minister, I have given full freedom to the police to take toughest actions as allowed by law against this crime."

