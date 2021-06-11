Himesh Reshammiya is Back With Album 'Surroor 2021' and Lord Himesh Fans Can't Keep Calm

He’s back. Himesh Reshammiya is back. The Bollywood rockstar, as promised, dropped his third studio album titled “Surroor 2021" much to the excitement of the fans and followers on microblogging site Twitter on Friday. This comes days after the musician-actor took to social media to announce the album. Taking to Instagram, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne singer shared a teaser poster and a teaser video of his upcoming album that is all set to release soon. The poster features the singer’s iconic cap and mic, while the teaser features his voice with a piece of upbeat music. With this album, Himesh is all set to launch his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “Surroor 2021 the album teaser poster, lots of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️#loveyou".

The true Lord Himesh fans soon assembled from different parts of the world on the Internet to celebrate the launch of the title track and the return of the only musician they care about with memes.

Happy suroooooor day to all guys the world is happy, everyone is smiling at each other, himesh bhai changed the world— Subject Kantala (@BewafaFC) June 11, 2021

#Surroor2021 Only Lord himesh can convince you that the guy on the stage and the one with the girl are 2 different guys. pic.twitter.com/71zgip6pFP — Jitesh (@JRism9) June 11, 2021

Everybody is a gangsta until Himesh sir puts the cap on. #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/9HcIar24HZ— Narendra (@BakchodSamurai) June 11, 2021

Himesh #Surroor2021 album is no less than a vaccine amid this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/rszkx0G1je— Dhärméndra (@alone_Muskk) June 11, 2021

Interviewer : any instances where you have proved that you can multi task with ease?Himesh bhai : pic.twitter.com/gp5NiCDzhD — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 11, 2021

When you say Lorde has released new music today you mean Lord Himesh Reshammiya.— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) June 11, 2021

Himesh sir is the only artist jinke gaane me bhi intermission hai. #Surroor2021— निशाचर (@nishacharr) June 11, 2021

The Lord Himesh legit used the scene from Ultra Music Festival in his video #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/qwJ8PVBCuf— Aman (@Humourlessly) June 11, 2021

Having a Concert in the middle of the desert, Just Lord Himesh Things #Surroor2021 pic.twitter.com/jT4B98lM2w— ßroski (@kiritotwts) June 11, 2021

#Surroor2021 Only Lord himesh can extract water from a desert pic.twitter.com/uRTwWQtmq1 — Jitesh (@JRism9) June 11, 2021

What is the greatest Himesh Reshammiya line and why is it "Koi shaq, what's up?"— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) June 11, 2021

Talking about his first song that featured Himesh in his iconic cap avatar he said, “I have been composing songs for my music label since a very long time and now the wait is over and I’m full satisfied with the content I’m going to come out with! Whether it’s my own album songs sung by me or the other melodies that I have composed for other singers are beautiful songs which are timeless and will bring melody back in a big way in an era which is full of recreation only. Even the videos being planned for other the singers are very unique and grand and they will bring out the essence of the artist completely. My music label will be for all the real music lovers and they will get to hear music which gives them relief and becomes a stress-buster in today’s testing times because good music is the biggest healer".

