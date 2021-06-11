CHANGE LANGUAGE
3-MIN READ

Himesh Reshammiya is Back With Album 'Surroor 2021' and Lord Himesh Fans Can't Keep Calm

Himesh Reshammiya's third studio album titled 'Surroor 2021' dropped on Friday much to the excitement of his fans.

He’s back. Himesh Reshammiya is back. The Bollywood rockstar, as promised, dropped his third studio album titled “Surroor 2021" much to the excitement of the fans and followers on microblogging site Twitter on Friday. This comes days after the musician-actor took to social media to announce the album. Taking to Instagram, the Aashiq Banaya Aapne singer shared a teaser poster and a teaser video of his upcoming album that is all set to release soon. The poster features the singer’s iconic cap and mic, while the teaser features his voice with a piece of upbeat music. With this album, Himesh is all set to launch his music label Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote, “Surroor 2021 the album teaser poster, lots of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️#loveyou".

The true Lord Himesh fans soon assembled from different parts of the world on the Internet to celebrate the launch of the title track and the return of the only musician they care about with memes.

Talking about his first song that featured Himesh in his iconic cap avatar he said, “I have been composing songs for my music label since a very long time and now the wait is over and I’m full satisfied with the content I’m going to come out with! Whether it’s my own album songs sung by me or the other melodies that I have composed for other singers are beautiful songs which are timeless and will bring melody back in a big way in an era which is full of recreation only. Even the videos being planned for other the singers are very unique and grand and they will bring out the essence of the artist completely. My music label will be for all the real music lovers and they will get to hear music which gives them relief and becomes a stress-buster in today’s testing times because good music is the biggest healer".

first published:June 11, 2021, 13:47 IST