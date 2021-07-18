Himesh Reshammiya's Parody Account 'Himesh Doing Things' is All You Need in Life

Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya may be judging the singing reality show Indian Idol during the weekends but an Instagram page dedicated to him keeps netizens entertained throughout the week. The Instagram handle that goes by the name @himeshdoingthings is a page that will surely leave you laughing with the talent of the admin who presents the singer’s social media posts in a uniquely fresh way.

Taking a random Instagram Story or Reel shared by the singer, Himesh Doing Things will add its own set of quirks, sarcasm, and wits that would leave you in splits. Be it Himesh slowly saying wow, or telling his on-screen character Vivaan that he is “overweight” the parody account will surely leave you scrolling through their lists of content.

Take this Instagram post for example, where the singer is seen sitting in what is known as a “manspread” position. The singer had originally shared the picture on his Instagram handle and had captioned it, “love you all.”

But Himesh Doing Things posted the same picture and added a caption that would surely resonate with many women. “Himesh when society asks you to sit like a lady. Tag a lady. Smash the patriarchy.”

With over 31.2k followers, Himesh Doing Things often presents the singer’s social media posts from a whole new perspective. Once you see it you may never be able to go back. Like this Instagram Reel shared by the actor where he is lip-syncing to his song Teri Yaad featuring Badshah. The lyrics of the song where Badshah comes in with his rap put forward a question by the lover wondering how he would spend his life without her, contemplating whether he should live or die. Himesh Doing Things takes the lyrics out of the context and captions them with, “Himesh amidst an existential crisis. Tag a philosopher.”

Considering how much traction the Instagram post received with over 46.3k views, one follower commented, “Low-key feel this account is run by Himesh himself.” However, the anonymous admin was quick to respond and replied, “can your key get lower than that?”

The Instagram bio of Himesh Doing Things mentions that the account drew inspiration from its western counterpart, Kanye Doing Things, which posts similar content based on American hip-hop artist Kanye West and his public appearances. Kanye Doing Things has one million followers on Instagram and posts random pictures of the artist but lacks the zing that Jimesh Doing Things brings in with their creative imagination extracted from relevant pop culture references.

For example, this post shared by Kanye Doing Things shows him dressed in all-silver attire and make-up that plainly describes what is in the picture, “Kanye dressed up for his new Opera.”

Or this post that shows Kanye in an outrageously oversized costume whose caption is a dry, “Kanye dressing up.”

Now imagine if Himesh Doing Things would have landed on a similar picture of Himesh. Take this picture of the singer from his initial days in the music industry which was posted on the parody account. The caption reads, “Himesh as your dad’s vintage college photograph. Tag your vintage college friends.”

Which is your favourite Himesh Doing Things Instagram post?

