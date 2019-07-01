'Hindi Pronunciation on Point': Dutch Man Crooning to Bollywood Song Amuses Netizens

From the time of Raj Kapoor and his immense popularity in Russia to Shah Rukh Khan movies faring amazingly well in overseas markets, Bollywood has enjoyed a global fan following.

And now there is more proof, thanks to a fan from Netherlands who has impressed netizens with his amazing vocal skills rendering a popular Bollywood number.

A Twitter user who goes by the name @QeymarOfficial recently posted a video of him singing Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil, from the 1998 Bollywood film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha along with a caption, “Childhood memories- Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil. One of my all time fav songs brings back so much memories.”

Childhood memories- Jab Kisiki Taraf Dil One of my all time fav songs, brings back so much memories Rts are appreciated guys ♥️#Kajol #AjayDevgn @KajolAtUN @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/WIE0aTPV8m — #PRINCE (@QeymarOfficial) June 28, 2019

Soon after the video was posted, it did not take long for it to go viral with netizens complimenting the guy for his amazing vocal skills and him being able to effortlessly render a Hindi song.

One user wrote, "Your hindi pronunciation is so on point very impressive," while another posted, "Fabulous... You sung it so beautifully." A third user posted, "Feeling peaceful after listening this thanks," and someone even had a request for a song!

Here's what they wrote:

Your hindi pronunciation is so on point very impressive — .troublemaker. (@dramaxshades) June 28, 2019

Dude you are !!! And your pronounciation...wow! — JoeRooted (@sh_nuu) June 29, 2019

Fabulous... You sung it so beautifully — Sweet Sumi (@i_am_shumaila) June 29, 2019

One more suggestion....Ghar se nikalte hi kuch door chalte hi — Indian first (@Mungphali1) June 30, 2019

Feeling peaceful after listening this thanks — H10 (@HarshadTheGreat) June 29, 2019

What a superb voice coverWell done — Bhanu Pratap Singh (@BhanuSRajput) June 29, 2019

Notably, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is a 1998 Indian Hindi romantic comedy film starring Kajol and Ajay Devgan and was a remake of the 1995 Hollywood movie French Kiss starring Meg Ryan and Kevin Kline.