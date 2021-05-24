Hindu Doctor Recites Islamic Prayer for Muslim Woman Dying of Covid-19

Despite the toll taken by the Covid-19 pandemic on the healthcare, many good samaritans have risen above religious divisions to come forth and help people amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in life as well as in death. In a similar incident, a Hindu doctor from Kerala by the name of Dr Rekha Krishnan recited an Islamic prayer for a dying Covid-19 patient to ease her passing at the hospital.

56-year-old Beevathu had been admitted at the Sevana Hospital and Research Centre for Covid-19 treatment in Palakkad’s Pattambi. On May 17, however, the man’s condition deteriorated and she was left gasping for breath. At the time, Dr Rekha Krishnan who was on duty decided to recite the Islamic prayer - Shahadat Kalima - to the dying patient. The prayer is traditionally recited by Muslims at the time of a person’s death to ease their transition from life.

Realising that Beevathu was not going to make it, Dr Krishnan started to whisper the kalima in the elderly woman’s ears. According to a report in The News Minute, the prayer had an impact on the woman who was finally able to let go of this world and pas on to another realm in peace.

“As I saw her sinking away, my heart went out to her family…It was an impulsive act of kindness," Dr Krishnan told TNM. The doctor added that the patient’s family came everyday to enquire about her while she was in the hospital and added that thinking of them, she did what she thought the patient’s family would do at the time of her death.

The doctor’s kind gesture has won hearts on social media with many praising her fur her humanity.

This is not the only instance where individuals have risen above communal hatrered and disharmony to help others for the sake of humanity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, the story of Subina Rahman is a 29-year-old Commerce graduate with a husband and an eight-year-old son, moved the internet. Rahman has been working as a cremator in a Hindu crematorium in Iringalakkuda, Thrissur district, Kerala.

Since Hindu customs don’t even allow women entry to crematoriums even during the cremation of their near and dear ones, the decision of Subina to become a cremator was not accepted well by the society. Rahman, however, has been firm and stuck to her decision.

